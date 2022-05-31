Blitz is hosting a live online discussion and Q&A session with artist Marinella Senatore, who is currently exhibiting at the gallery in Valletta.

Senatore is also bringing her most famous participatory project to Malta, The School of Narrative Dance. The performance, which focuses on being together and the rebirth after the pandemic, will take place in Republic Street, Valletta, on June 30 from 6 to 9pm.

Joining the project is on a voluntary basis, by just filling a form at www.blitzvalletta.com. There is no age limit or pre-existing requirement to participate.

One may not necessarily have artistic experience. Chief performer Maria Fonzino, a choreog­rapher, dancer and poet based in Paris with extensive experience of dance and holistic techniques, will be in Malta prior to the event, offering free workshops to all the participants.

After the performance, a new artwork will be developed, which will complete Senatore’s exhibition, Something About You, on the occasion of the finissage. It will also circulate in international museums worldwide together with Senatore’s body of work.

Something About You brings together paintings, drawings, videos, as well as photographs from her collaboration with Russian protest group Pussy Riot and a new site-specific sculpture besides a public artwork.

Remember the First Time You Saw Your Name (2020) is a powerful phrase in a bold red light composition dominating St George Square, Valletta, on the facade of Casino Maltese, a symbolic place to rethink Maltese identity historically and in present terms.

The online webinar is taking place on May 31 at 6.30pm. To register, click here.

Something About You is open at Blitz at 68, St Lucy Street, Valletta, from Wednesday to Friday from 2 to 5pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. For more information, e-mail contact@blitzvalletta.com.