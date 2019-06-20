Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continent will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season...

9.45pm That's all! Goodnight folks, as we invite you to tune our transfer blog next Monday. Have a nice weekend.

9.30pm Meanwhile, Malta international Maria Farrugia has re-signed with English side Sunderland Ladies after her excellent spell with them during the 2018/2019 season.

9.15pm Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar confirmed he “spoke to two clubs from Milan in recent weeks. I want to play in Italy!”

The former Chelsea star was sold to the Chinese club for €60m in January 2017, but is beginning to miss European football.

Following rumours of Inter and Milan interest, Oscar spoke exclusively to PassioneInter.com.

9pm Torino have officially extended their contract with Brazilian defender Lyanco to June 2024.

The 22-year-old therefore adds two seasons to his previous deal with the Granata.

His profile shot up over the last few weeks thanks to strong performances with Brazil at the Under-20 World Cup.

8.45pm Antonio Cassano believes €85m for Romelu Lukaku is “simply madness” and Inter should give Mauro Icardi to Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain.

The former Roma, Milan, Inter and Sampdoria striker was as usual forthright with his views on a variety of subjects when speaking to Sky Sport Italia.

“Inter have got a top player on the bench. Antonio Conte can get them closer to Juventus and genuinely challenge for the Scudetto.

8.30pm Roma President Jim Pallotta denied reports the club tried to sell their Trigoria training ground to raise funds. “Idiots, that’s too funny.”

There had been a report in financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore that the Giallorossi were eager to offload the camp for €30m during a series of meetings in London.

“Idiots, that’s too funny,” replied Pallotta when asked about the rumour by RomaPress.net.

8.15pm Inter centre-back Joao Miranda has officially agreed terms with Jiangsu Suning and terminated his contract by mutual consent.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that a mutual contract termination agreement has been reached with Joao Miranda, who will move to Jiangsu Suning,” read a statement.

“The Brazilian defender joined Inter in 2015 and over four seasons with the Nerazzurri, he made 121 appearances and scored one goal.”

7.45pm Ilija Nestorovski has officially signed a three-year contract with Udinese after Palermo went bankrupt.

The Macedonia international striker was a free agent along with the rest of the Palermo squad, as the Serie B side went under this month.

As a result, he was able to negotiate terms and sign a three-year contract with Udinese.

7.15pm Micah Richards has announced his retirement after a lengthy battle with knee problems.

Richards is to take on an ad-hoc off-field role with one of his former clubs, Manchester City, as well as pursuing business interests.

7pm Newcastle and Aston Villa are going head-to-head to try and sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool.

The two Premier League clubs are said to be open to either a loan or a permanent deal, with talks at an early stage.

The Reds however, will not loan out the striker again, seeing him as a possible first-team player following his impressive pre-season, and would be reluctant sellers should Wilson feel an opportunity elsewhere was too good to turn down.

6.30pm West Ham want to sign New York Red Bulls centre-back Aaron Long but cannot complete a deal because he is unable to secure a work permit at the moment, according to Sky sources.

Long is the MLS defender of the year and has played in six of USA’s past seven games, including the Gold Cup final.

The 26-year-old - who is also a target for Marseille, Fiorentina, Rennes and Lyon - has a £4m release clause and wants to move to the Premier League.

5.30pm Milan have unveiled their Puma away kit for the 2019-20 campaign, which keeps in line with tradition.

Continuing the trend from previous years, Milan will wear an all-white kit.

The shirt includes a red stripe on the left shoulder, a black stripe on the right shoulder and a mini Italian flag on the back.

The shorts are white, as are the socks, which sport a red-and-black sash.

It will be worn for the first time during the Rossoneri’s next International Champions Cup clash with Benfica on Sunday.

5pm Eljif Elmas admits “it’s a dream to be coached by Carlo Ancelotti” and the tactician was crucial when he chose Napoli.

The North Macedonia international completed the transfer this week for €16m from Fenerbahce and has chosen the Number 12 shirt.

“I am very happy to be here and it already feels like a family,” said the midfielder who turns 20 next month.

“It’s a dream to be coached by Ancelotti and just to be by his side. I can learn everything that he teaches me. A phone call from Ancelotti made a huge difference when it came to making my decision."

4.30pm Newcastle and Aston Villa are going head-to-head to try and sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool.

The two Premier League clubs are said to be open to either a loan or a permanent deal, with talks at an early stage.

The Reds however, will not loan out the striker again, seeing him as a possible first-team player following his impressive pre-season, and would be reluctant sellers should Wilson feel an opportunity elsewhere was too good to turn down.

4pm Besiktas and Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz is reportedly ‘pushing’ for a move to Serie A new boys Lecce.

Lecce have been linked with Burak all summer, but a deal with Besiktas has so far proved elusive.

However, Tuttomercatoweb maintains the 35-year-old is still keen on joining the Salentini and recently underwent preventative surgery to prepare himself for the move.

3.30pm Genoa are reportedly keen on taking Bordeaux attacker Francois Kamano from under Monaco’s noses.

Genoa face Bordeaux on August 2, and Calciomercato.com cites reports in the French Press which claim it could be more than just a preseason friendly.

That is because the Grifone would have targeted Kamano, who is rated at €15m and has also been linked with Monaco.

The 23-year-old Guinea international and is right-footed left winger, who can also play through the middle.

3pm Sheffield United have announced the return of goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

He joins on another season-long loan from Manchester United after helping the Blades into the Premier League last season.

Prior to his return to Bramall Lane, Henderson has also extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2022 with an option to extend for a further year.

2.40pm Barcelona will allow Lionel Messi to decide when talks over a new contract begin, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentine's current deal expires in 2021 and the La Liga champions are prepared to hand him a 'lifetime contract' to ensure he retires with the club.

2.20pm Sheffield United have announced the signing of Ben Osborn from Nottingham Forest.

He has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Chris Wilder said: "We are delighted that he is a Sheffield United player. He's been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him.

"He's got a lot of attributes that will help us, going forward, and we're looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt."

1.55pm Juventus have reportedly rejected Tottenham Hotspur’s opening bid of €50m for wantaway forward Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has emerged as a serious target for Tottenham, who want to give Coach Mauricio Pochettino one more big-name signing this summer.

However, La Stampa warns their initial offer is some €40m less than Juve’s demands of €90m for the 26-year-old.

The newspaper adds the Argentine will cut his holiday short to resolve his future, with the Manchester United, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.

1.30pm Keita Balde Diao of Monaco has emerged as an alternative should Milan fail to secure Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid.

The Rossoneri’s plans to purchase Correa for €40m plus numerous bonuses hit problems this week when Monaco suddenly cancelled their transfer for Andre Silva.

That €30m was meant to raise the necessary funds for Correa, but Sky Sport Italia suggest there are more problems for the Argentina international.

Another option to reinforce the Rossoneri attack would be Keita, who has just returned to Monaco after a season on loan at Milan’s rivals Inter.

1.05pm Roma are reportedly hoping to convince Inter with an offer of €30m plus Edin Dzeko for Mauro Icardi.

According to La Repubblica, the path is clear for Roma to make their move as Napoli are focusing on Nicolas Pepe and Juventus have yet to move on any of Mario Mandzukic, Moise Kean and Gonzalo Higuain.

Therefore, the newspaper claims the Giallorossi are prepared to put an offer on the table worth €50m, with Dzeko valued at €20m and having been a Nerazzurri target all summer

They would also be willing to propose the striker a €5m salary after tax.

12.45pm Lille’s president has confirmed that Napoli are ready to meet his €80m asking price for winger Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe’s representatives caused something of a stir yesterday when they landed in Dimaro for talks with Napoli, and Gerard Lopez revealed they were one of four clubs in the running to sign the 24-year-old.

“Last year we asked Pepe to stay, with the promise that we’d sell him in this transfer window,” Lopez told Tuttosport.

“We’ve received offers that satisfy us in a financial sense from four clubs. De Laurentiis has met our asking price of €80m."

12.30pm Belgian international defender Thomas Vermaelen has become the latest high profile player to move to Japanese team Vissel Kobe, according to a report in the Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 33-year-old, whose contract with Barcelona has now expired, will team up with David Silva, Lucas Podolski and his former Barca captain Andres Iniesta.

Vermaelen, who is reported to have turned down an offer to join Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, passed his medical and visited the club's training complex.

12.15pm Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi has joined Boca Juniors on a one-year deal.

The former Italy international attracted interest from various Serie A clubs including Fiorentina, Milan and Sampdoria, but opted to join Boca.

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi has joined Boca Juniors on a one-year deal.

The former Italy international attracted interest from various Serie A clubs including Fiorentina, Milan and Sampdoria, but opted to join Boca.

12.05pm Jesus Vallejo will have a medical today ahead of a season-long loan at Wolves.

A deal has been agreed with Real Madrid but it doesn’t include an option to buy.

Vallejo has two years left on his contract and hasn’t given up establishing himself at Madrid.

11.50am We start off the day with some news on Wilfried Zaha. Arsenal were keen to sign the former Manchester United winger but now it's Everton who are chasing his signature.

The Toffees are set to make a bid worth in the region of £60m which includes a player going to Palace from Everton.

Zaha keen to move to test himself at a higher level and although his preference is to stay in London he would consider a move back to the north west.

11.45am Good morning everyone and welcome to our transfer blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest transfer news.