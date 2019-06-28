Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continent will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season...

7.15pm Roma are reportedly set to meet Juventus on Tuesday with the intention of agreeing deals for Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain.

According to Sportitalia and Tuttomercatoweb, Roma could bring in Rugani on a season-long loan with a €20-25m option to buy.

The defender has emerged as the Giallorossi’s first choice to bolster their defence after moves for Toby Alderweireld and Dejan Lovren failed to materialise.

7pm Reports agree Napoli’s meeting with Mino Raiola for PSV forward Hirving Lozano went well, but one claims the agent enquired about an Icardi-Insigne swap.

Calciomercato.com, Sky Sport Italia, Radio Kiss Kiss and Tuttomercatoweb all write the outcome of Monday’s meeting between Raiola and Napoli chiefs ended positively, despite the issue of image rights still requiring work.

The Partenopei are expected to pay a fee in the region of €40-45m for the Mexican, who would have already agreed a five-year contract worth around €4.5m a season.

6.45pm Udinese have officially signed Brazil midfielder Walace from German side Hannover for €6m.

The deal was confirmed in a statement on Hannover’s website, while Walace has penned a five-year contract with Udinese.

The 24-year-old is a defensive midfielder who has five caps for Brazil, representing them at the Olympic Games and Copa America in 2016.

6.30pm After a move to Leeds United broke down, Inter striker Facundo Colidio is now headed for Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

The stage appeared to be set for Colidio to join Leeds, but they refused to meet Inter’s €6m asking price before the English transfer window closed last Thursday.

Now, Het Belang van Limburg is reporting the 19-year-old has already passed a medical with Sint-Truiden ahead of a season-long loan.

6.15pm Newly-promoted side Sta Luċija announced another signing in Farid Zuniga.

Zuniga, 20-year-old defender from Colombia, was on the books of CF Serzedo in Portugal last season with whom he played nine games.

Season getting closer and the committee continues working hard to strengthen the squad. Yet another new signing; Farid Zuniga, strong and hardworking central defender previously playing with Club Tijuana in Mexico and Serzedo of Portugal. Welcome Zuniga and wish you a great season ahead.

6pm Paulo Dybala could be getting closer to Paris Saint-Germain as the forward’s agent will meet Juventus on Monday.

PSG have emerged as the favourites to sign Dybala after moves to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fell through.

There would also be an opening for him in their attack as Neymar looks increasingly likely to re-join Barcelona.

5.45pm Juventus striker Stephy Mavididi is reportedly close to joining Serie B side Benevento on a permanent basis.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, talks are ongoing between Benevento and Juve over a deal for Mavididi.

Schira explains the Campanian outfit are also prepared to give the Bianconeri 50 percent of a future resale.

5.30pm Premier League side Floriana announced that youth Daniel Agius will leave the Greens on a one-year loan spell at Sta Luċija.

During the 2018/19 season, Daniel featured in 19 matches for the Greens scoring one goal in a 2-0 win against Hibernians and producing an assist in a 3-1 win over Qormi.

Daniel Agius will follow Neil Spiteri as the second Floriana player to join the Yellows on loan this season.

5.15pm Back to local football as we bring you the latest signing for Senglea Athletic.

The Cottonera outfit have announced that an agreement was reached with Sigitas Olberkis of Lithuania.

The 22-year-old Olberkis, who plays mainly as a central defender, has been recently on the books of Zalgiris, one of Lithuania's stronghold names and has also eight caps with the Lithuania U-21 side

Ivan Perisic had medicals and he’s going to sign with Bayern Münich. Confirmed, done deal and here we go 💯 #transfers #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2019

5pm Inter winger Ivan Perisic has vowed to do his best for Bayern Munich after passing a medical.

Perisic is in Munich to complete his move from Inter and underwent tests on Monday morning.

“I’ve just had my medical. I’ll do my best!” the 30-year-old told Bild.

4.45pm SPAL are reportedly weighing up moves for Milan left-backs Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic following Mohamed Fares’ knee injury.

SPAL have been rocked by the loss of Fares, who damaged his ACL just weeks after he helped Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations.

That has forced Leonardo Semplici’s side to look for left-sided reinforcements, and Tuttosport claims they have identified the Milan pair.

4.30pm Sami Khedira staying at Juventus could see fellow midfielder Emre Can head for the exit doors this month.

Khedira seems increasingly likely to survive the Juve exodus, and Sport Mediaset warns that could have consequences for Emre Can.

New boss Maurizio Sarri has made it clear that the Bianconeri need to trim their squad, and the broadcaster explains the German may now be among those sacrificed.

4.15pm Former Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is reportedly in contention for the vacancy at Monaco.

Monaco are looking for a new director of sport after they parted with Michael Emenalo on Sunday.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mirabelli is a candidate and has the support of Jorge Mendes, who is known for his close ties to the Ligue 1 club.

4pm Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini is all set to re-join Cagliari on a season-long loan.

Sky Sport Italia, Calciomercato.com and Goal.com’s Romeo Agresti all report a deal will be signed off on Monday.

Once that is done, Pellegrini can undergo a medical and sign his contract with Cagliari.

3.45pm Napoli are expected to meet Mino Raiola today as they look to overcome the issue of image rights for PSV forward Hirving Lozano.

Napoli have seemingly agreed to pay PSV’s €42m asking price for Lozano, but the perennial problem of image rights is holding up the deal.

That, coupled with the Mexican limping off during his side’s 3-1 win against ADO Den Haag on Sunday, threatened to call negotiations off completely.

3.30pm Milan have emerged as suitors for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes and could offer Andre Silva in part exchange.

Fernandes seemed all set for a Premier League move to Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, but neither were prepared to meet Sporting’s €70m asking price.

Now, according to Tuttosport, Milan have come forward and have already got in touch with his agent Miguel Pinho to enquire about the costs involved.

3.15pm Now, we shift our attention to international football as Inter have reportedly secured a free transfer for Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian next summer.

According to Rai Sport, Inter have already reached agreement to bring in Darmian, whose United contract expires in 2020.

The 29-year-old has continually been linked with moves back to Italy throughout his four seasons at Old Trafford.

3pm More from Maltese football as photos on social media have shown youngster Romario Camilleri forming part of Gżira United's training session.

Is a move to the Maroons on the cards for the former Gubbio and Como player?

2.45pm Meanwhile, Division One side Lija Athletic are closing in on bringing an English duo to the squad.

In fact, Harry Wood and Jordan Wells endured a three-week spell with the Maltese side before completing the move.

Wood is a former Chesterfield Town midfielder while Jordan Wells, who plays as a left back, has been on the books of Mansfield Town.

2.30pm We start our transfer blog with a local news as Balzan secured the services of midfielder Ryan Scicluna, on loan from Birkirkara.

The 26-year-old has been part of Birkirkara roster but a long-term injury has pushed him away from action for the whole season in the 2018/2019 campaign.

Scicluna has played 202 games with Birkirkara, scoring 16 goals with 20 assists. He has also five caps with the Malta national team as well.