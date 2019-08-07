Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continent will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season...

8.30pm There are growing reports that Lazio left-back Riza Durmisi is heading to Fenerbahce, as Aleksandar Kolarov won’t leave Roma.

The Turkish club have been targeting Kolarov for months, but despite rumours in the local media that the player wanted to join them, Italian sources have never suggested anything close to a deal.

Now Fanatik claim that Durmisi has agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce and Lazio are open to a sale.

8.15pm Milan have reportedly been offered SPAL centre-forward Andrea Petagna, as an alternative to Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa.

Agent Giuseppe Riso was spotted at Casa Milan for over an hour today, meeting with directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara.

According to Calciomercato.com and MilanNews.it, the topic of conversation was Petagna, who would be available from SPAL as a reinforcement for the Milan attack.

8pm Juventus are very close to loaning Luca Pellegrini back to Cagliari after purchasing the full-back from Roma.

The Italy Under-21 international made the move to Turin as part of the deal that brought Leonardo Spinazzola to the Stadio Olimpico.

He spent the last six months of the 2018-19 season on loan at Cagliari and could well be back there again, this time via Juve.

7.45pm Milan forward Andre Silva has reportedly been offered to Valencia as a replacement for Atletico Madrid-bound Rodrigo Moreno.

Spanish media consider Rodrigo’s €60m transfer to Atleti to be a done deal, with the medical booked for tomorrow morning.

Once that has been completed, it can spark a domino effect throughout the transfer market, also involving Serie A clubs.

7.30pm Fiorentina are showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who has a €15m price-tag, claims L’Equipe.

The French newspaper maintains Kurzawa is on the market, especially as he has only one year left on his contract.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur had been linked, but the Premier League deadline has already passed.

7.15pm Gabriel Paletta could be heading back to Serie A for Lecce, Sassuolo or Cagliari after he left Jiangsu Suning.

The former Milan and Parma centre-back went to China in February 2018, but is now a free agent after he terminated his contract by mutual consent.

That was mainly after he received an eight-match ban for violent conduct.

7pm Sampdoria have reportedly agreed terms with Girondins de Bordeaux for Francois Kamano for €11m plus bonuses.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the two clubs worked out the deal this afternoon and it’s not just up to the player for the all-clear.

The performance-related bonuses would seemingly kick in after his 15th appearance for the Blucerchiati.

6.45pm Lecce have officially signed former Palermo captain Andrea Rispoli, a return to the club where he played in 2010-11.

As expected, the defender put pen to paper at the Stadio Via del Mare this afternoon.

He was a free agent after Palermo went bankrupt and was picked up by the newly-promoted Serie A side.

6.30pm Portuguese media claim Milan are in negotiations for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but a €70m deal seems unlikely.

Sporting had hoped to sell the former Sampdoria man to Manchester United, but the Premier League transfer window has now shut.

According to O Jogo, Sporting CP want only a cash sum of €70m, which was also want they asked Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for this summer.

6.15pm Sliema Wanderers announced the signing of Brazilian footballer Jose Cleangelo Periera Dias also known as Cléo.

The 27-year-old plays primarily as a winger and this will be the first stint in Europe for him. Most recently, he was on the books of Brazilian side Caucaia.

6pm Roma are still in talks with Liverpool for Dejan Lovren, as well as Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, but would only do a deal for €15-20m.

Multiple sources this morning state Rugani is practically a Giallorossi player, agreeing a loan for €5m with obligation to buy at the end of the season for a further €25m.

It had been believed that would terminate interest in Liverpool centre-back Lovren, but that might not be the case after all.

5.45pm Espanyol are the latest club to track Milan striker Andre Silva, with a reported €25m proposal on the table.

The Rossoneri are eager to sell the Portugal international, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, but they did not take up their option to buy.

He had a medical at Monaco, then the deal collapsed at the last minute when the Ligue 1 side pulled out.

5.30pm Inter midfielder Joao Mario could be heading for Galatasaray and they’d be prepared to take him without a loan deal.

The Portugal international was not even called up for the friendly with Valencia, suggesting he is definitively out of their plans for the current campaign.

According to Claudia Garcia, Portuguese transfer expert based in Italy, there are negotiations for a permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

5.15pm Flamengo directors are flying out to Italy for face-to-face talks with Mario Balotelli, claim reports, fighting off Fiorentina interest.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sportmediaset, representatives from the Brazilian club will land in Milan this afternoon.

They hope to convince Balotelli and agent Mino Raiola that a move to South America would reinvigorate his career.

5pm Angel Correa is now free to join Milan for €55m after Atletico Madrid reportedly agreed a €60m deal for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno.

Spanish reports this morning suggest Rodrigo did not train with his Valencia teammates because he is ready to complete the transfer to Atleti.

That would give the Colchoneros reason to let Correa go to Milan, where he already agreed personal terms, and the clubs worked out a fee of €55m.

4.45pm Bayern Munich have officially taken Ivan Perisic on loan from Inter with option to buy at the end of the season. “I’m very glad to be back in Germany.”

It’s reported to be a one-season loan worth €5m with option to make the move permanent in June 2020 for a further €20m.

“Ivan will help us from the start with his extensive experience at a top international level,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club website.

4.30pm Napoli are moving into pole position for free agent Fernando Llorente, ahead of Fiorentina, Lazio and Manchester United.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, the Partenopei are in advanced talks with the 34-year-old Spaniard.

He is available after his Tottenham Hotspur contract was allowed to expire and he participated in the Champions League Final.

4.15pm Andrea Stramaccioni’s experience in Iran with Esteghlal FC could be over already, with reports he’ll terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The former Inter and Udinese Coach only signed on June 13, with a contract that was meant to run to June 2022.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the tactician and agent Federico Pastorello are in talks with Esteghlal to break off the deal before the season even begins.

4pm Milan are reportedly ready to sell Gianluigi Donnarumma to PSG, hoping to reinvest in Real Madrid outcasts Isco or James Rodriguez.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, Donnarumma is very close to accepting a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he’d reunite with former Rossoneri director Leonardo.

The initial offer of €20m plus Alphonse Areola was rejected, as the San Siro giants want cash only to part with their 20-year-old sensation.

3.45pm Inter and Fiorentina are reportedly combining forces to block Federico Chiesa’s move to Juventus, sending him to San Siro in 2020 for €70m.

It is another step towards a Cold War between former Juve colleagues and now bitter rivals, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici.

For several months now, Sky Sport Italia have reported that Juventus had agreed personal terms with Chiesa and his entourage, with the player pushing to be allowed an exit.

3.30pm Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi could be convinced by a move to Turkey, claim Sky Sport Italia, but only for Galatasaray and not Fenerbahce.

According to the latest reports from the Italian satellite station, there is one very specific reason why Nzonzi would be prepared to join one Turkish club and not another.

That is Galatasaray are in the Champions League, whereas Fenerbahce are not.

3.15pm Newly-promoted Lecce have reportedly targeted Paris Saint-Germain and Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The Salentini finished second in Serie B last season, earning promotion to the top flight along with Brescia and Hellas Verona.

They have been seeking a striker all summer to partner Gianluca Lapadula and appear to have given up on Sassuolo’s Khouma Babacar, who is closer to SPAL.

3pm Milan continue to fight off interest in right-back Andrea Conti, as Werder Bremen and Parma have asked after his services.

The 25-year-old joined from Atalanta for €24m in the summer of 2017, but a series of injuries mean in two seasons he managed just 20 official appearances.

According to Sky Sport Italia expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Conti has received proposals from Parma and now also Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

2.45pm With Hirving Lozano on the verge of a Napoli move, it’s reported Simone Verdi now has the all-clear to join Torino for €20-22m plus half his future fee.

According to Sportitalia and Tuttosport, the imminent arrival of Mexico international winger Lozano from PSV Eindhoven allows the Partenopei to release Verdi.

He has been targeted by Torino for months and finally seems set to join Walter Mazzarri’s men.

2.30pm Now, we look at some international news...

Daniele Rugani just has to work out personal terms to complete his move to Roma, on loan for €5m with obligation to buy from Juventus for €25m.

Sportitalia, the Corriere dello Sport and Sportmediaset all have the same figures and scenario.

It’s believed the defender will move to Roma on loan for €5m and there is an obligation to make the transfer permanent in June 2020 for a further €25m.

There is due to be another meeting today between Juve director of sport Fabio Paratici, agent Davide Torchia and Roma representatives to discuss personal terms.

2.15pm Meanwhile, Mosta have officially registered Matias Muchardi on a two-year deal.

Last season, Muchardi was at Sliema Wanderers where he played 23 league games, scoring four goals in the process.

2pm We start our transfer blog with a news from Maltese football as Sliema Wanderers announced the signing of Stanimir Miloskovic.

The 35-year-old plays primarily as an attacking midfielder and has previously plied his trade in Serbia, Greece and Sweden as well as locally.

In January 2018, he moved to Malta where he had spells with Nadur Youngsters, Birkirkara and Victoria Hotspurs.