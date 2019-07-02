Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continent will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season...

10.55am Arsenal and Bordeaux have agreed a £4.6m deal for the transfer of Laurent Koscielny, according to Sky sources.

It is thought that Rennes was Koscielny's preferred choice but that the clubs could not agree a fee.

Martin Davis has arrived in Malta to complete a move to G

10.40am Martin Davis has arrived in Malta this morning to complete a move to Premier League side Gżira United.

Gżira United have agreed a fee with St Andrews and the Jamaican striker will now under go a medical before putting pen to paper on a contract with the Maroons.

Last season, Davis made 26 appearances for St Andrews and netted four goals.

10.25am Inter are reportedly considering taking Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal on a season-long loan.

According to FcInterNews, Inter have received positive signals from Barca and Vidal is open to the move.

The Chilean looked set for the Nerazzurri last summer until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich.

However, the website claims the 32-year-old is now ready to work for a second spell under Antonio Conte, with whom he won three Scudetti at Juventus.

10.10am We start the day with the news that is dominated the transfer headlines this morning.

Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks with Derby County over a player-coach role at Pride Park, Sky Sports News is reporting.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer arrived in the Midlands this morning, to discuss the details of the surprise deal.

He still has two years left on his current DC United contract in the MLS, but it’s thought plans are in place for a deal to cancel that, and allow Rooney to move to England.

10am Good morning everyone and welcome to our blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest news.

8.30pm That's all for today! Thank you for staying with us as we invite you to join us tomorrow for another day full of transfer news.

8.15pm The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Wayne Rooney is in talks about the prospect of an return to English football with Derby County in a player-coach role.

8pm Inter have held more talks for Edin Dzeko today after meeting a representative of the Roma striker.

Inter remain hot on Dzeko’s trail, but they have yet to agree a fee for the Bosnian, with Roma standing by their €20m valuation.

Nonetheless, Gianluigi Buffon’s agent Silvano Martina - also a member of Dzeko’s entourage - was present at the Nerazzurri’s offices on Monday afternoon.

7.45pm Lecce have reportedly switched their attentions to Olympique Marseille striker Kostas Mitroglou as they look to bring in an experienced No 9.

Lecce had initially been targeting Burak Yilmaz, but a failure to agree a deal with Besiktas seems to have put the brakes on that move.

Consequently, Tuttomercatoweb writes exclusively that negotiations are now under way to take Mitroglou to the Salentini.

7.30pm Reports claim Inter pair Facundo Colidio and Ryan Nolan have agreed moves to English side Leeds United.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, talks are now winding down after the duo accepted offers from Leeds.

Gianluca Di Marzio adds they are about to beat Premier League side Newcastle United to Colidio and that a deal for the striker could be closed by the end of business today.

7.15pm Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are considering moves for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Ligue 1 rivals Nice and Monaco are also understood to be keen on the 22-year old striker, who moved to the Red Bull Arena in 2017 on a five-year deal.

It’s understood Leipzig are willing to sell but would be looking to recoup the £15m they paid PSG for the striker.

6.45pm Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly rivalling Arsenal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Juve recently rejected an offer of a two-year loan with an option to buy from Arsenal for Rugani, but Sportitalia’s Alfredo Pedulla suggests the Gunners are still in for the 25-year-old.

However, Pedulla warns Wolves are also looking at the Italy international.

6.30pm Real Madrid, who have prioritised central midfield as a position to strengthen, are on the verge of signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The player admitted talks between the two clubs at the weekend and it’s thought a deal worth between £55m-£60m is close to being completed.

6.15pm Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Gary Cahill.

The veteran former Chelsea skipper had previously been linked with a move to Burnley. However it’s understood their interest has cooled with James Tarkowski expected to stay at Turf Moor this window.

The 33-year old is available on a free transfer after his release from Chelsea in June.

6pm Tottenham have agreed a £58m deal for Giovani Lo Celso with Real Betis, according to the Daily Record.

5.45pm Sky sources understand Wolves are interested in signing Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but a deal appears to be unlikely.

It’s thought Milan want at least £30m for the Ivory Coast midfielder, it’s also feared personal terms would be difficult to agree.

The 22-year old is happy at Milan and not looking for a move but the club may decide to sell the player due to FFP restrictions.

We have agreed terms with @OLFeminin for the transfer of @AlexGreenwood.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/jJsJjnqaSE — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 4, 2019

5.30pm Manchester United Women’s captain Alex Greenwood is joining European champions Lyon ahead of the new season.

Greenwood is in talks with the reigning European champions after United agreed terms with Lyon.

The England left-back will link up with international team-mates Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris if she completes the move to the reigning European champions.

5pm In a surprising development, Juventus and Inter target Romelu Lukaku has been spotted training with former club Anderlecht.

Lukaku did not play at all for United during preseason and was left out completely for their last two friendlies against Kristiansund and Milan.

In the meantime, the striker is stepping up his recovery from an alleged injury with Anderlecht, Het Laaste Nieuws reports.

The 26-year-old began his career with the Belgian club, scoring 41 goals in 98 games, prior to leaving for Chelsea in 2011.

Cape Verde striker Dodo.

4.40pm Ħamrun Spartans have reached a verbal agreement to sign Cape Verde striker Dodo.

The 30-year-old is due to arrive in Malta on Wednesday and is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

4.15pm Leroy Sane is determined to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich, according to Kicker.

The report suggests Sane has no intention of extending his contract with the Premier League champions, which expires in the summer of 2021.

4pm Italy striker Mario Balotelli is in talks with Flamengo over a surprise move to the Brazilian side.

Balotelli is currently a free agent after being released by Olympique Marseille and had been linked with moves back to Serie A.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio reports negotiations are ongoing to take the 28-year-old to Flamengo.

The Rubro-Negro already have Inter forward Gabriel Barbosa and former Roma midfielder Gerson on their books.

3.35pm Liverpool have confirmed the signing of former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer.

“I’m feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible,” the Spaniard told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better.

“Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them.

“I’m looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can.”

3.20pm Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has officially returned to Cagliari on a season-long loan.

A statement on Cagliari’s website confirmed that Nainggolan has re-joined the club on a dry loan, without an option to buy.

The 31-year-old previously spent four seasons with the Rossoblu, scoring seven goals in 137 appearances between 2010 and 2014.

“It didn’t take him long to win over the Rossoblu fans: his warrior spirit, his determination, his desire to lead the team to victory,” continued the statement.

3.05pm Real Madrid, who have prioritised central midfield as a position to strengthen, are on the verge of signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The player admitted talks between the two clubs at the weekend and it’s thought a deal worth between £55m-£60m is close to being completed.

RELATED STORIES BATE Borisov or Sarajevo await Valletta in Europa League

2.45pm Meanwhile Valletta have discovered their potential Europa League play-off round opponents this afternoon.

The Citizens, who face Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday, will play either BATE Borisov or Sarajevo, should they overcome their Kazakhi opponents.

2.30pm More on Manchester United as Real Madrid have made a bid for Paul Pogba which the English side have turned down.

The deal included Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez and £27.6 million but the United hierarchy turned it down last week.

2.15pm Manchester United have completed the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80m.

Maguire has signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option to extend for a further year.

United have paid a world-record fee for a defender to sign the England international.

1.45pm Watford have rejected a bid from Everton of £32m for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Frenchman, who played in Watford’s 2-1 friendly victory over Real Sociedad, has four years left on his present deal at Vicarage Road and Sky Sports News is reporting that Watford have no intention of selling the 26-year old.

Jurgen Debono (right) with Duane Bonnici during a training session with Mosta.

1.30pm Tarxien Rainbows have entered the race to sign young midfielder Jurgen Debono.

The Naxxar Lions midfielder has been on trial at Mosta in the last few weeks but now it seems that the Rainbows, either the helm of new coach Marco Glumac, are also looking to secure his services.

Debono is said to have left a good impression with Mosta coach Mark Miller but so far no bid for the player has been made.

1.10pm Harry Maguire has passed his Manchester United medical ahead of his proposed £80m move from Leicester.

Maguire is set to become the most expensive defender in history when his moves to Old Trafford is completed.

Elvis Sakyi is set to join Senglea Athletic from Gżira United.

1pm Elvis Sakyi's spell at Gżira United is set to come to an end as the Maroons have accepted a bid from Senglea Athletic for the Ghana midfielder.

Sakyi joined the Maroons last month and was part of coach Giovanni Tedesco's squad during their Europa League commitments.

The 22-year-old played a part in Gżira's famous 3-1 win over Hajduk Split in Croatia.

However, it is understood that the Maroons are looking at other options and are on the verge of signing Jamaican forward Martin Davis in the coming days.

12.30pm Leicester City won’t be signing Nathan Ake in this transfer window with Bournemouth valuing the Dutch defender at more than than £75m, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Ake is two years younger than Harry Maguire, has been capped ten times by the Netherlands and still has three years left on his existing Bournemouth contract - factors that mean Eddie Howe values Ake similarly to the world record £80m fee that Manchester United have agreed to pay for Harry Maguire.

12.05pm Bordeaux and Rennes are in talks with the Gunners over Laurent Koscielny.

The Bordeaux president is quoted as saying he would be thrilled if a player like Koscielny joined the club.

However, both Bordeaux and Rennes are yet to meet Arsenal’s valuation.

11.50am Inter are back in the running for Romelu Lukaku after Paulo Dybala rejected Manchester United, ready to make a new offer of €70m plus bonuses.

Multiple reports in England and Italy are confident the exchange deal between Dybala and Lukaku is off, as the Juventus striker was not eager to make the move and Manchester United became irritated at his obvious disinterest.

Inter coach Antonio Conte already dropped several hints in Sunday’s press conference that they’re feeling more confident about Lukaku, who has been their number one transfer target since the start of the summer.

11.40am Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner says a move to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain can be ruled out at this time.

Sky Sports News is reporting that the Brazil forward has told PSG he wants to leave the club this summer. But it is also understood the French champions will only sanction a sale if they are able to recoup the £200m they spent to bring Neymar to the club in 2017.

PSG sporting director Leonardo insists there has been “no concrete offer” for the 27-year-old.

When asked about a deal for Neymar, Cardoner told television station TV3: "As of today, there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated. We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.

“We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk. Today, at this time, it's ruled out."

11.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to our transfer blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest news as the summer window enters its final weeks.