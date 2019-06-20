Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continent will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season...

7.45pm News from women's football as Hibernians have announced eight players ahead of the upcoming 2019/2020 campaign.

These are Sarah Grech, who last year was at Fgura United and Aleksandra Marinkovic, who already had several spells in Malta including at Ħamrun Spartans.

In addition, the club also announced the signings of Georgiana Mifsud, Larissa Debono, Thea Borg, Eliza Zammit, Joelene Camilleri and Jasmine Camilleri who are all coming from Gozo.

7.30pm Everton are exploring a potential loan deal for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori, Sky Sports News understands.

The Toffees’ first choice has been to re-sign Kurt Zouma but, with the deal stalling, they are considering England U-21 international Tomori instead.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Derby where he achieved promotion under Frank Lampard, who is now in charge at Stamford Bridge.

7.15pm Nicolas Pepe is expected to have a medical at Arsenal within days.

Sky Sports News understands a deal has been agreed with Lille and that the player has also agreed to join Arsenal. It’s expected the 24-year-old winger will be an Arsenal player this week.

7pm Newcastle United have secured the services of two unattached youth players: former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott and ex-Bolton goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Scott, 21, was released by the Blues at the end of 2018/19, he spent last season on loan at Dutch second tier side SC Telstar where he made 14 appearances and scored twice.

6.30pm Everton are weighing up a move for a £40m-rated Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea, who has been told he can leave, the Daily Star reports.

The midfielder has not made an impact at Stamford Bridge, but shone on loan at Milan last season, while Everton are set to lose Idrissa Gueye to PSG.

6.15pm Arsenal are considering turning to Juventus defender Daniele Rugani to solve a potential centre back conundrum, according the Mirror.

The deal would be a loan, rather than a permanent purchase, with Chelsea's reported interest appearing to have cooled.

6pm Further news from Tarxien Rainbows as sources close to the club confirmed with Times of Malta that Marko Glumac will be appointed as coach of the Rainbows in the coming hours.

Earlier today, Jose Borg parted ways with the club and the Premier League club turned immediately on the Serb coach to take over.

Last season, Glumac was at the helm of the Sta Luċija in the Division One as he helped them achieve a historic promotion into the Premier League.

5.45pm Roma are reportedly in talks to replace right-back Rick Karsdorp with Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, negotiations are ongoing between Roma and Elseid’s representatives.

The Albanian is free to leave the San Paolo for the right price this summer, with the signing of Giovanni Di Lorenzo pushing him out.

Schira explains Napoli are prepared to sell him for €20m

5.30pm Jiangsu Suning have already moved on from Gareth Bale after signing another forward.

Croatia striker Ivan Santini has joined from Anderlecht to take up the foreign player spot that had been held back for Bale.

Defender Miranda also joined on Saturday meaning Jiangsu Suning now have too many foreign players on their books.

Jose Borg...no longer coach of Tarxien Rainbows.

4.30pm Tarxien Rainbows have come to an agreement with their coach Jose Borg to part ways.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Borg explained that he did not agreed with the club's vision for the future, therefore he felt it would be best for him if he leaves his post.

Borg had been appointed coach of Tarxien prior to the 2017/2018 season and in both seasons at the helm of the club, he steered the Rainbows towards salvation.

Previously, Borg had spells as coach of St Andrews while he also managed the youth team of Pieta Hotspurs and was also involved in women's football.

4.15pm Gonzalo Virano will be playing with Senglea Athletic for the third straight year as he re-signed with the Cottonera outfit.

With Senglea, the former Boca Juniors product played 25 league games including 22 in the 2017/2018 campaign while he featured in three games last year after joining the club during the winter transfer window.

Virano, 20, has also six goals and five assists to his name with the Maltese Premier League side.

Timothy Aquilina (centre) during Sliema Wanderers' encounter against Gżira United on Matchday 16, last season.

3.45pm Premier League side Gudja United have added two more signings after acquiring the signature of youngster Aidan Friggieri earlier today.

In fact, Josef Mansueto's team have announced the arrivals of goalkeeper Timothy Aquilina and Hubert Vella, who plays as a midfielder.

Aquilina, 21, is a Sliema Wandereres product with whom he played eight top-flight games last season. Previously, he had also a loan spell at Senglea Athletic.

Meanwhile, Vella, 25, was on the books of Żebbuġ Rangers during the past season and was previously at Senglea and St Georges as well.

3.10pm Harry Maguire didn’t take part in Leicester City training today, amid continued interest in him from Manchester United, SkySports reported.

Sky Sports News reported a fortnight ago that Maguire has told Leicester he wants to leave before the window shuts on August 8.

Maguire remains Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s top target. Ed Woodward is still in talks with Leicester over a deal for the England centre-back, but United are still short of Leicester’s £80m valuation.

2.45pm Napoli will reportedly use today’s release of the Serie A fixtures to hold talks with Inter over a possible deal for Mauro Icardi.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli chiefs Aurelio De Laurentiis and Andrea Chiavelli will meet Inter general manager Beppe Marotta in Milan to initiate negotiations for Icardi.

It comes after weeks of flirtations between Partenopei sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and the striker’s agent-wife Wanda Nara.

The southerners are in need of attacking reinforcements after missing out on Nicolas Pepe and possibly James Rodriguez.

This is not the first time they would be in for the 26-year-old, having tried to sign him as Gonzalo Higuain’s replacement in 2016.

2.30pm Torino are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Sporting CP goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

According to A Bola, Toro could bring in Viviano for just €1m, despite Sporting’s request for €2m.

The 33-year-old only joined the Portuguese club from Sampdoria last summer but never made an official appearance.

2pm Former Bologna boss Roberto Donadoni has agreed to become the next coach of Chinese side Shenzhen.

Donadoni has been out of work since leaving Bologna last year, and he will now join the likes of Fabio Cannavaro and Marek Hamsik in making the move to China.

“An agreement has been reached between Donadoni and Shenzhen,” confirmed a club official.

The 55-year-old is already in the country, having watched his new side lose 2-0 to Inter’s sister club Jiangsu Suning on Sunday.

1.45pm Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from football.

1.30pm Romelu Lukaku has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for an upcoming friendly, amidst Inter and Juventus speculation.

Lukaku had travelled with the United team for their preseason tour of Australia and Asia but did not make a single appearance, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting the striker was carrying an injury.

However, the Belgian will not make the trip to Norway for the Red Devils’ friendly against Kristiansund on Tuesday, Manchester Evening News also clarifying he is not injured.

It comes amidst mounting speculation linking him with moves to Inter and Juventus, while he tweeted ‘soon to be continued’ as a caption to a picture with his agent Federico Pastorello just two days ago.

Aidan Friggieri has agreed to join Gudja United.

1pm More transfer news from Malta and Gudja United have completed the signing of Aidan Friggieri.

The former Malta U-21 striker was seeking pastures news after struggling to hold a regular place with St Andrews last season.

A number of Premier League clubs tabled offers to the young forward but he has ultimately decided that he will continue his career with the newly-promoted club.

Friggieri put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

12.25pm Moise Kean has reportedly agreed to join Everton, but the sticking point remains Juventus’ insistence on a buyback clause.

According to Goal.com’s Romeo Agresti, Everton are ready to meet Juve’s asking price of around €40m for Kean, who in turn has given his approval to the move, as has his agent Mino Raiola.

The striker enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 campaign, scoring seven goals in 17 games for Juve and netting twice in three Italy caps.

However, Agresti warns the Bianconeri want to be able to re-purchase the 19-year-old at a later date.

It is for that reason negotiations are still ongoing, but the Old Lady may be forced to accept the Toffees’ proposal.

12.05pm We start of the day with some news from Maltese football as Sliema Wanderers are set to take wing back Alex Satariano on loan from St Andrews.

Reports said earlier this week, that the Blues were interested in the Malta U-21 defender and now we can confirm that the young full back will join Sliema on loan for one season.

12pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another day of transfers news and rumours.