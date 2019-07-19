Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

9.30pm Pedro Obiang has officially completed his transfer from West Ham United to Sassuolo. “I wanted a family atmosphere.”

The midfielder signed the paperwork today after undergoing a medical and it’s believed the cost of the operation was €8.6m.

It is a return to Serie A for the 27-year-old, who was at Sampdoria until moving to the Hammers in 2015.

9.00pm Angel Correa’s move from Atletico Madrid to Milan is in doubt, Corriere dello Sport reports.

The Argentine was set to replace Andre Silva at San Siro but the Portugal international’s transfer to Monaco has fallen through.

8.30pm Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is in negotiations for a move to Aston Villa after failing his Benfica medical, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The shot-stopper was all set for a move to Portugal at a cost of €15m, but Benfica pulled the plug after tests showed his shoulder injury will require another four months to recover.

Monaco were also interested in the 26-year-old, but Sky Sport Italia now argue Aston Villa are in talks for Perin with director of sport Fabio Paratici.

8.00pm Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly raised their offer for Patrick Cutrone, but Milan want €30m and the striker slams the brakes.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Premier League outfit have increased the bid to €18m plus various performance-related bonuses.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport warn that Milan’s asking price is €30m – whereas it had previously been reported as €25m – and more importantly, Cutrone has no intention of signing for Wolves.

7.30pm Barcelona are willing to pay €27m to land Real Betis wing-back Junior Firpo this summer, according to reports.

Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio outlines how the Catalan giants ‘are getting closer’ to a deal for the highly-rated left-sided player.

The Dominican-born defender only made his first-team debut at Los Verdiblancos in early 2018 but has now established himself as a regular starter, making 43 appearances.

7.00pm Elseid Hysaj is “unlikely to remain at Napoli” this season, confirmed his agent amid Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Juventus and Roma interest.

The Albania international full-back believes his time at the club has come to an end and has been pushing for a transfer all summer, but nobody has met the €25m asking price.

“I’ll go to the Dimaro training camp tomorrow to discuss the transfer situation for Hysaj,” agent Mario Giuffredi told Radio Marte.

6.30pm With Napoli pursuing Mauro Icardi and Nicolas Pepe, Real Betis admit they’d be happy to pick up Arkadiusz Milik.

The Partenopei today formally signed Eljif Elmas from Fenerbahce, for a reported €15m plus bonuses, and are now working on their attack.

Icardi is first choice, although the Inter striker seems intent on Juventus, while Napoli face competition for Lille winger Pepe from Manchester United.

6.15pm Manchester United are reportedly close to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for €75m plus bonuses, with the Lazio midfielder earning €6m per year.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, the two clubs and player are continuing advanced negotiations for a summer move.

The transfer fee stands at €75m plus various bonuses to reach the minimum €80m asking price set by Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic is eager to make the switch to Old Trafford and the latest reports suggest his salary will be €6m per season.

6.00pm Everton will hold talks over the signing of Wilfried Zaha this week, according to Sky Sports.

However, a source close to the player has told Sky Sports News the Crystal Palace winger's preference remains a move to Arsenal.

5.30pm Wolves are interested in signing France U20 international Boubakary Soumare from Lille, but Sky Sports News understands a deal appears unlikely at this stage.

Lille are thought to want in excess of £40m for the 20-year old, who started five games in Ligue 1 last season, but that’s a valuation Wolves are not keen to meet.

5.00pm Arsenal remain hopeful a season-long loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will go ahead, according to Sky Sports. Ceballos is in London for a medical after the clubs agreed a deal.

Gunners boss Unai Emery admitted he did not know if the injury suffered by Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio would affect the deal for Ceballos.

4.30pm Sporting Lisbon head coach Marcel Keizer hopes midfielder Bruno Fernandes will stay at the club, conceding “a player of his quality cannot be replaced”.

The 24-year-old Portugal international revealed his desire to play in England earlier this week amid interest from Manchester United.

When asked about a possible departure of Fernandes, Keizer told Sport TV: "A player of his quality cannot be replaced.

4.15pm Atletico Madrid have asked La Liga to block Antoine Griezmann’s registration at Barcelona following their dispute over his release clause, according to president Javier Tebas.

Barcelona confirmed the signing of the French World Cup winner last week, saying in a statement that they had met the 28-year-old’s £108m buyout clause.

However, Atletico insist that is not enough, claiming that Griezmann had agreed to move to the Nou Camp before July 1, when his £180m release clause was brought down to £108m.

4pm Arsenal have not given up on signing Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney and are still working on deals for both players, Sky Sports News understands.

Celtic have rejected Arsenal’s latest offer of £18m plus £7m in add-ons for Tierney, but talks are progressing about structuring a deal which will be acceptable to all parties.

Sky Sports News have been told everyone is working hard to make the deal happen.

3.45pm Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Arsenal proposed move for defender Kieran Tierney is off.

“The deal, as far as I’m aware, is not happening," Lennon said. "We are delighted about that and it’s just a question of appeasing his mind now."

3.30pm Bayern Munich are “working very hard” to secure the “dream signing” Leroy Sane, according to head coach Niko Kovac.

Sky in Germany understands Bayern held positive discussions with Sane's representatives earlier this week over a potential move to the Allianz Arena.

But Sky Sports News understands Manchester City have no intention of selling Sane and are yet to receive an official bid for the Germany winger.

3.15pm Aston Villa have completed the signing of Mahmoud Hassan from Kasimpasa for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work visa and international clearance.

The 24-year-old winger, known as Trezeguet, moves to Villa Park after scoring one goal in four appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt.

3pm Allan Saint-Maximin has dropped a hint that he could be joining Newcastle United by liking a series of club Instagram posts announcing the record-breaking transfer of Joelinton.

Nice winger Saint-Maximin has been of interest to Newcastle, who are looking to sign two wingers before the transfer deadline closes.

2.45pm Real Madrid are waiting to find out the full extent of the injury forward Marco Asensio sustained in their pre-season penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the United States.

The Spain international was carried off the field on a stretcher with a serious-looking knee injury, the ramifications of which could hit the Gunners’ transfer plans.

2.30pm Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has left the club to join Mexican side CF Monterrey.

The 25-year-old forward, who signed for Spurs for £17m from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, has scored just six goals for the club.

Janssen was the top scorer in the Eredivise in his only season for AZ, where he also won the Dutch Player of the Year award before moving to north London.

2.15pm Having refused to travel on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States, Laurent Koscielny appears to be on his way out of the club, with manager Unai Emery suggesting he is not part of his plans next season.

"I tried to continue working and finding one solution between the club, between him and us," Emery told the club’s website.

2pm Zinedine Zidane insists nothing has changed over Gareth Bale’s future despite his surprise pre-season appearance in Real Madrid’s overnight penalty shootout victory against Arsenal.

The Wales international scored the first of two Real goals in the victory before clearing a shot off the line and then missing a penalty in the shoot-out during an eventful cameo from the bench.

"Gareth Bale had a good match and played well. I'm happy for him,” Zidane said. “He is with us. For the moment, he is with us."

