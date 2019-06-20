Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

9.30pm Sassuolo full-back Pol Lirola is expected to join Fiorentina over the next 48 hours for €12m plus €4m in bonuses.

Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia, La Gazzetta dello Sport and more are all confident negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

There was a key meeting today in Milan between Viola and Neroverdi representatives, along with agent Edoardo Crnjar.

9.15pm Lucas Biglia could terminate his Milan contract by mutual consent to try a new Serie A adventure with Genoa.

According to Sky Sport Italia, new Genoa Coach Aurelio Andreazzoli is convinced Biglia will shine at Marassi and revitalise his career after a difficult couple of years.

The Argentina international is considering a two-year contract with option for a third season.

9pm Roma and Monaco are battling for Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, claim reports in France and Spain.

The Dominican centre-forward turns 26 this week and Real Madrid bought him from Olympique Lyonnais for €21.5m only a year ago.

He put together 22 competitive appearances in a Madrid jersey, scoring four goals, but hasn’t played a single minute of pre-season friendlies.

8.45pm Brescia President Massimo Cellino would love to sign Mario Balotelli, but “we're interested in people who want love more than money. He’s the other way around.”

The striker is currently a free agent after his experiences at Nice and Olympique Marseille.

A return to Serie A is possible, particularly as his hometown club Brescia just earned promotion to Serie A.

8.30pm Agent Jorge Mendes said he hopes “we find the best solution for the club and player,” as Napoli target James Rodriguez remains at Real Madrid.

The Colombia international is back training with Zinedine Zidane’s team after Copa America duty and his two-season loan at Bayern Munich.

He is a known target for Napoli and Atletico Madrid, but Real Madrid have been unable to agree terms.

8.15pm Manchester City are resuming their pursuit of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, claim Sportitalia, with the asking price still €50m.

The Portugal international is not part of Coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans and was lambasted by fans on social media when spotted putting very little effort into pre-season training.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain had also shown interest, but Cancelo’s name slipped down the pecking orders in recent weeks.

7.45pm Newcastle are unlikely to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson because he isn’t available on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

Steve Bruce was keen to bring the 22-year-old in on loan, but Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that another loan won’t help his player’s development, saying its time Wilson settled somewhere.

7.30pm Wolves have announced the signing of Patrick Cutrone from Milan.

The 21-year-old striker has signed a four-year deal at Molineux.

7.15pm Sky Sports News understands conversations are ongoing with both Juventus and Inter with regards to the sale of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Sky in Italy are reporting that Paulo Dybala’s agent is in London for talks with United about a swap deal with Juventus for Lukaku.

7pm Ben Woodburn is on his way to League One Oxford United on a season-long loan according to the Daily Mail.

The Liverpool forward, who became their youngest goalscorer with his debut strike against Leeds way back in 2016, is still only 19 but having been tipped for big things - and making his Wales debut in the mean-time - endured a tough loan spell at Sheffield United last season, making only seven appearances which led to his recall to Anfield in January.

6.35pm Everton are in talks with Mainz over a deal to sign defensive-midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The Toffees have had a £23m (€25m) bid rejected, with the Bundesliga side valuing the Ivory Coast player at £27.5m (€30m), Sky in Germany are reporting.

Everton played Mainz at the weekend but Gbamin was absent due to still being on holiday after his appearances at the African Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old defensive-midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, played 32 times in the Bundesliga last season and scored twice.

6.10pm Crystal Palace have made an offer in the region of £14m for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson wants to sign two new forwards and has made the 21-year-old Russia international one of his top targets along with Brentford’s Ollie Watkins.

Chalov scored 17 goals and registered seven assists in 37 appearances for CSKA last season, and picked up his first two Russia caps earlier this year.

5.50pm Cagliari are very close to securing Roma striker Gregoire Defrel, on loan with option to buy for a total €16m.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the deal is practically done and he should undergo a medical later this week.

Talks have been progressing for some time, as Defrel returned to the Olimpico after his loan spell at Sampdoria, where he scored an impressive 11 Serie A goals in 36 games.

5.35pm Napoli are still in the running for James Rodriguez after he was left out of Real Madrid’s squad photographs.

The injury to Marco Asensio led to suggestions James would remain at the Bernabeu this season, following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

He just returned from an extended vacation due to Copa America duty with Colombia and was therefore left out of the Audi Cup squad for this week.

However, a bigger signal was sent when Real Madrid released the official photographs of their squad for the 2019-20 season and James was notably absent.

5.15pm Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is currently undergoing his medical with Wolverhampton Wanderers for a deal worth €18m plus bonuses.

The forward flew out yesterday and has started his tests in England, which should be completed in the afternoon.

At that point, he’d sign the four-year contract worth a reported €2m per season.

Milan youth product Cutrone’s sale is believed to be for €18m plus up to €4m in various add-ons.

4.45pm Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen could be heading towards Portugal, as O Jogo claims Benfica and FC Porto are interested.

The Sweden international was signed a year ago to replace Alisson Becker at a cost of €9m, but had a dismal debut Serie A season.

In the closing stages, he was dropped in favour of veteran Antonio Mirante and has now been usurped by Pau Lopez.

According to Portuguese paper O Jogo, Olsen has caught the eye of both Porto and Benfica.

These same clubs have been on the market for a goalkeeper, having been linked with Juventus shot-stopper Mattia Perin until he failed a medical.

Choe Song Hyok.

4.15pm There could be a surprise addition to the Floriana squad as Times of Malta understands that North Korea international Choe Song Hyok is currently on trial with Greens.

He has also been part of Floriana's latest friendly match against Mosta (picture).

Floriana are expected to take a decision on whether to acquire his services or not in the coming days.

Song Hyok, 21, is considered as one of the most prominent talents in his country.

In fact, he has already been on the books of the Italian clubs including Fiorentina and Perugia. He has also featured in the Italian Serie C with Arezzo during the past season.

While at the Viola, he made two appearances for the Primavera side but when rumours began to circulate about the Song Hyok's signing bonus and majority of his salary going directly back to fund the North Korean government, Fiorentina terminated the contract.

4pm Premier League side Senglea Athletic have announced the signing of veteran midfielder Karl Pulo, who last year was on the books of St Andrews.

The 30-year-old had several spells in Malta's top-flight including at the likes of Gżira United, Tarxien Rainbows and Birkirkara.

3.50pm World Cup winning Italian veteran Daniele De Rossi said he cannot wait to play in the iconic Bombonera stadium as he was unveiled by new club Boca Juniors on Monday.

The 36-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year contract with the Argentine giants after bringing down the curtain on his 18-year Roma career at the end of last season.

He was cheered wildly when presented to fans at the Bombonera stadium and given the number 16 shirt - the same as he wore at Roma.

"If you love football, if you like great stadiums full of passion, no-one should deny themselves an experience like this," he said when asked if he had a message for footballers in Europe.

3.20pm Zenit are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona to sign Brazilian winger Malcom, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Russian club’s sporting director Javier Ribalta is in Spain to finalise the move for the 22-year-old, who joined Barcelona for €40m (£36.6m) last summer.

3pm Roma are preparing a new offer for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain worth €36m with a €5m per year contract, claim the Corriere dello Sport.

The Argentine spent last season on loan at Milan and then Chelsea, but failed to make much of an impact at either club.

He is not part of Juve’s plans, despite the arrival of his old Napoli and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, but is resisting all proposals to leave.

According to today’s reports from the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are determined to convince Pipita and prepared a new offer.

2.30pm Gareth Bale's relationship with Zinedine Zidane has broken down 'irretrievably', Sky Sports News is reporting.

Real Madrid had hoped that the relationship between the striker and the manager could be mended during their pre-season tour in the US and Bale could stay at the club.

That has not been the case, but Real do not want Bale to move to another team in the Champions League, especially for free or a small sum.

2pm Juventus striker Moise Kean is heading to Everton for €30m plus bonuses and will have a medical over the next 48 hours, claim multiple Italian reports.

Agent Mino Raiola communicated to various Italian transfer experts, including Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium and Goal.com, that the deal was done.

It’s reported 19-year-old Kean will earn €3m per year at Everton and has already left the Continassa training camp in Turin to pack his bags.

The sticking point had been Juve’s insistence on retaining a buy-back option in his contract and it's not yet clear whether that is included.

1.40pm Lille striker Rafael Leao has arrived in Italy and is set to undergo his Milan medical tomorrow in a €30m deal.

The 20-year-old Portuguese talent touched down at Malpensa Airport in Milan this morning, flying in from Lisbon.

He is expected to have his fitness tests on Wednesday morning, then sign a contract to June 2024.

Milan have agreed to purchase Leao from Lille in exchange for €30m cash plus defender Tiago Djalo, who is valued at €5m.

1.20pm Inter are ready to increase their offer to Roma for Edin Dzeko, according to Sky in Italy.

The club are planning to increase their previous bid of €12m to €15m, but it is understood that figure is not expected to meet the demands of Roma, who want €20m.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is said to be happy with the former Bosnia-Herzegovina striker and, in the absence of an acceptable offer, is prepared to keep him until his contract expires next year.

Inter have been interested in signing Dzeko along with Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, but also remain some distance from meeting the Premier League club’s valuation.

1pm Kevin-Prince Boateng will sign for Fiorentina today, report Sky Sport Italia, with Sassuolo pocketing €1m.

The Ghana international had been approached by Eintracht Frankfurt, but decided to stay in Italy so he could work on reconciling with wife Melissa Satta.

He had just returned from a six-month loan spell with Barcelona and is now set to sign a two-year contract with Fiorentina.

12.45pm Idrissa Gana Gueye's career at Everton is over after his long-awaited transfer to Paris Saint-Germain finally went through this morning. The midfielder joined the club from Aston Villa in 2016, and moves to the Parc des Princes on a four-year deal.

"I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain," the midfielder said. "After focusing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining PSG, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe."

12.45pm We start of the day with the news of Alex Muscat's retirement from professional football.

The Sliema Wanderers skipper posted on his facebook page an emotional message where he said that he lost his battle against knee injuries and has decided to hang up his boots.

Muscat had been on the books of Sliema Wanderers for 15 years, winning two league titles and three FA Trophies.

