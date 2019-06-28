Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog.

With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continent will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season...

7pm Celtic captain Scott Brown would "love" for Kieran Tierney to stay at the club amid interest from Arsenal.

"For me there’s always going to be speculation on top-quality players and that’s what Kieran is," said Brown.

"There is always going to be speculation and if he stays this window to go to the next window. That’s what we expect when the team is doing so well.

"He’s been a phenomenal player for us in the five past seasons and we’ll just wait and see what happens but here’s hoping he stays. As it stands now he’s a Celtic player and I would love him to stay because of what he has done in the past five seasons."

6.30pm Paulo Dybala reportedly won’t meet Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri until Friday, as he keeps Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku waiting.

La Joya returned to Turin this morning from Buenos Aires, after an extended vacation due to his Copa America participation with Argentina.

He was picked up at the airport by a Juventus car, but was taken straight home rather than to the J-Medical facility or Continassa training ground.

As the Juve squad only had a morning training session, Dybala is not expected to meet up with coach Sarri until tomorrow.

6.10pm Some news on Valletta's impending commitments in the Europa League.

The Malta champions will be facing Kazakhstan's Astana in the third qualifying round next week.

The Kazakh side this afternoon despatched of Santa Coloma, of Andorra, 3-1 to progress to the next round with the same aggregate scoreline.

Marin Tomasov was their hero after netting a brace.

The first leg will be played on Thursday in Kazakhstan.

5.50pm Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

The 24-year-old has become the club's record signing in a deal worth around £72m.

5.40pm Gabriel Barbosa has hinted that he could return to Inter.

“I have a contract for two more years, my Flamengo loan lasts until the end of this year...” he said.

Gabigol has rediscovered the form that earned him a €29.5m transfer to Inter in 2016, bagging a brace in Flamengo’s 2-0 Copa Libertadores win against Emelec last time out.

“The affection of the fans was very nice,” the forward said after the game.

“The obviously goals help and so do the wins, but I think it was clear when I played for Santos. They screamed my name when I came to play here.

“I think they see themselves in my energetic ways, which can be a little crazy. I want to enjoy this moment and our upcoming games so I can win something.”

Sean Cipriott (left) will join Senglea Athletic on loan from Balzan.

5.20pm Balzan are looking to give some valuable time to a number of young players this season.

Sean Cipriott will continue to play in the Premier League as he will join Senglea Athletic on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Neil Frendo, on the other hand, is also set to move away from the Reds and he is set to complete a loan move to Division One side Pembroke Athleta.

5pm Manchester City have reopened negotiations with Juventus over a move for right-back Joao Cancelo, according to Sky Italia.

Juve value Cancelo at around €55m (£50m), but City could add Danilo into the deal to lower the price.

City had an offer in the region of £36m plus Danilo rejected by Juventus earlier in the window, but both parties have come back to the table to try to negotiate the transfer before next week’s deadline.

4.40pm Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa.

Camarasa impressed on loan at Cardiff last season and Palace are looking to bring in three or four new players as well as keeping Wilfried Zaha ahead of the new season.

Jurgen Grech has moved to Division One side St George's.

4.20pm Another piece of transfer news from the Maltese market as Jurgen Grech has left Mosta to join St George's.

The former Malta U-17 and U-19 international will spend the next season at the Division One club on loan.

For Grech this will be his second spell at St George's after spending the second part of last season on loan at the Cottonera club.

4pm Cagliari are reportedly considering moves for Napoli winger Adam Ounas and Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone.

Cagliari pulled out of a deal for Roma forward Gregoire Defrel, and Gianluca Di Marzio claims they have already moved on to two new targets.

The first is Ounas, Di Marzio explaining the Sardinians could exploit their good relationship with Napoli after they recently signed Marko Rog from the Partenopei.

Lille are also interested in the 22-year-old, who impressed for Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Sky Sport Italia journalist adds their second target is Simeone, who could opt for a change of scenery after just six goals for Fiorentina last season.

3.30pm Milan have officially signed Portugal Under-21 striker Rafael Leao from Lille for a reported €35m.

A statement on Milan’s website confirms Leao has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

It is understood the Rossoneri have paid an initial €30m for the attacker, with €5m to follow in bonuses.

There is also no mention of Primavera defender Tiago Djalo moving in the opposite direction.

The 20-year-old broke out last season for Lille, scoring eight goals to help them finish behind only Paris Saris-Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

3pm Bayern Munich coach Nico Kovac admitted Wednesday that he had telephoned Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to apologise over his public pursuit of the English club’s German striker Leroy Sane.

Kovac had said he was confident a deal could be done for the 23-year-old, comments which his own president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge condemned as “not helpful in the negotiations”.

“I phoned Pep Guardiola and I apologised to him because I was too offensive, I will refrain in the future,” Kovac said Wednesday after Bayern had lost to Tottenham on penalties in the final of a pre-season tournament.

2.35pm Former Genoa winger Darko Lazovic has agreed to join Serie A new boys Verona on a free transfer.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports Lazovic will sign a three-year contract with Verona.

The move will see the 28-year-old reunite with Ivan Juric, his Coach at Genoa across three stints.

2.15pm Juan Cruz Gill is no longer a Valletta player after his contract with the Malta champions expired on Wednesday.

The Argentine defender played a key part in Valletta's back-to-back title in the last two seasons but will now is seeking pastures new.

The veteran defender is expected to hold contract talks with a number of Premier League clubs but so far he has yet to reach an agreement.

1.45pm Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Marvelous Nakamba for £11m from Club Brugge.

The 24-year-old midfielder has penned a five-year deal.

1.15pm Manchester United are willing to pay up to £80m for Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire, Sky Sports News is reporting.

That figure would eclipse the current world record for a defender, which was set when Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Maguire, who phoned in sick for training on Monday, has four years left on his contract and Leicester's position all summer has been that he is not for sale.

12.45pm Roma and Cagliari have walked away from negotiations for Gregoire Defrel, claim Sky Sport Italia, after a breakdown in talks.

The move seemed to be all done and dusted, a loan deal with option to buy for a total €16m.

However, Sky Sport Italia said this morning that a series of disagreements over various elements prompted them to abandon the discussion entirely.

Defrel turned 28 last month and spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

12.20pm Unai Emery says he is “fighting” to keep Laurent Koscielny at Arsenal.

Koscielny refused to travel on a pre-season tour to the United States and Rennes are keen to sign him.

But Emery said last night: “I fight to convince him, but I respect his decision, a very personal decision, and that situation can only manage with one argument.

“I haven’t lost my hope that he will be with us next year. But at the moment his decision is to leave and we are also thinking if we can improve with other players and how we can help with him.”

12pm Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley.

The fee is believed to be £8m, rising to £8.5m with add-ons.

11.45am Paulo Dybala is expected to arrive at the Juventus training ground shortly.

It's expected he will tell boss Maurizio Sarri whether he wants to stay in Turin or leave Juve to join Manchester United or Inter.

It’s understood a deal between United and Juve – which would see Romelu Lukaku move to Juve - is agreed in principle. It’s now up to Dybala to agree to a move.

Valdo Alhinho (left) poses with the Ħamrun shirt alongside Antonio Governucci.

11.35am We start off the day with a news we revealed to you yesterday as Ħamrun Spartans have completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Valdo Alhinho.

The veteran midfielder held talks with Ħamrun technical director Antonio Governucci on Wednesday and an agreement was reached between the two parties.

Alhinho has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

11.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to our blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest transfer news.

8.30pm Former Juventus and Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is reportedly ready to join Fiorentina, as Giovanni Simeone is in Verona talks.

The Viola are revamping their squad with Kevin-Prince Boateng and Pol Lirola from Sassuolo, plus advanced talks with Inter to take Radja Nainggolan on loan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, free agent Llorente has given the all-clear to join Fiorentina on a one-year contract with option for a second season.

8.15pm There's more on the potential swap deal between Manchester UNited and Juventus involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku...

One source has told Sky Sport News that the swap deal between Manchester United and Juventus for Dybala and Lukaku is “as good as done”.

The deal will now be completed as long as Dybala agrees to move from Juventus to Old Trafford.

It is totally up to Dybala.

7.45pm Birmingham City are in talks with Inter Milan over forward George Puscas, but they are facing competition for his signature from elsewhere in Italy and in the Championship.

We’ve been told Inter are determined to get the biggest price they can for the youngster, to help them swell their transfer pot as they compete with Juventus for Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

Inter value Puscas at £9.1m, but it’s thought Birmingham aren’t prepared to pay that much.

7.30pm Napoli winger Adam Ounas admits he is in the dark over his future, amidst speculation he could replace Nicolas Pepe at Lille.

Ounas was expected to join Lille as part of the deal Napoli appeared to have struck for Pepe.

However, the Ivorian ended up signing for Arsenal, keeping the Algerian at the San Paolo for the time being.

7.15pm Fiorentina are reportedly closing in on the signing of Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Nainggolan seemed in line for a return to Cagliari until Fiorentina came forward for the Belgian on Tuesday.

Now, Sky Sport Italia is claiming an agreement over a season-long loan for the 30-year-old is ‘very close’, with the player having confirmed his desire to make the move.

7pm Toni Duggan is joining Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old England international left Barcelona earlier this summer, after spending two years with the Catalan club, helping them to last season’s Champions League final.

6.45pm Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari is set to join Serie B side Livorno on loan, while defender Matteo Gabbia interests Frosinone and Chievo.

Calciomercato.com and Gazzetta dello Sport both report Livorno have agreed a season-long loan with Livorno.

However, the deal does not include an option to buy as Milan are planning for the future with the Italy Under-20 shot-stopper in mind.

6.30pm Fiorentina have officially signed attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng from Sassuolo on a permanent basis.

The deal was confirmed on Fiorentina’s official website, with the club paying €1m for Boateng, who has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old is vastly experienced after spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and Milan, winning a Scudetto and Supercoppa with the latter.

6.15pm Lazio are reportedly ready to rival Fiorentina for ex-Juventus striker Fernando Llorente.

Llorente seemed to be closing in on a free transfer to Fiorentina after his Tottenham Hotspur contract expired.

However, Il Messaggero writes Lazio have since got in touch with the 34-year-old’s representatives.

5.45pm Gregoire Defrel’s move to Cagliari is imminent after he was left out of Roma’s squad for their friendly against Perugia.

Sky Sport Italia reported on Tuesday that Cagliari had agreed a loan deal for Defrel with a €16m option to buy.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport writes the Sardinians will sign the striker on a €3m loan with obligation to buy for €12m plus €3m in addons.

5.30pm Massimo Ferrero has reportedly sold Sampdoria to a consortium led by Gianluca Vialli for €140m.

According to Il Secolo XIX, Ferrero made the revelation to his fellow Serie A Presidents during a meeting at the League’s offices on Saturday.

“I sold Sampdoria for €140m,” he is quoted as telling them.

5.15pm Roma are reportedly preparing to move for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren after being priced out of Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld.

Alderweireld had been Roma’s first choice to bolster their backline, but Tottenham’s demands of €40m look to have put the brakes on that deal.

Consequently, Sportitalia’s Alfredo Pedulla writes they are now looking at Lovren, who had been linked with Milan and who is valued at €20m.

5pm We have important news from the Maltese Premier League as Gżira United are on the verge of signing Jamaican winger Martin Davis.

Davis, who last season was at St Andrews, has been in talks with the Maroons in the past weeks but a deal could not be agreed.

However, Times of Malta understands that the Jamaican player, formerly of Toronto FC, has now reached a deal with Giovanni Tedesco's side and will be landing in Malta in the coming days for a medical ahead of the signature.

Davis has 43 appearances and seven goals with St Andrews between Premier League and FA Trophy.

4.45pm Lille striker Rafael Leao has checked in for his Milan medical ahead of an initial €30m transfer.

Leao landed in Milan on Tuesday morning, and he is now at La Madonnina clinic to undergo medical checks, prior to signing a five-year contract.

The Rossoneri are paying €30m plus bonuses for the 20-year-old, although Sky Sport Italia does not mention whether the deal includes Primavera defender Tiago Djalo.

4.30pm Speculation is growing in Italy that Mario Mandzukic could follow Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala to Manchester United.

The Argentina international is currently in talks with United as Juve look to swap him for Romelu Lukaku.

However, Tuttomercatoweb and Gazzetta dello Sport both claim Mandzukic’s name has cropped up in negotiations.

4.15pm Gary Cahill’s future could depend on whether Manchester United’s lengthy pursuit of Harry Maguire is a success.

Maguire’s move to United would likely prompt a bid from Leicester for Burnley’s James Tarkowski – although Leicester may baulk at the £50m release clause in his contract.

If a deal for Tarkowski to move to the King Power is agreed before next Thursday’s deadline, that would then prompt Burnley to move for 33-year old Cahill, who is available on a free transfer.

4pm Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has turned down a lucrative £30m move to Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune.

The three-year deal would have given the Colombian wages of £10m-a-year before tax.

Sky Sports News understands Hebei were willing to match Rangers valuation of the striker, believed to be in excess of £15m, although no official bid was received.

3.45pm Barcelona winger Malcom is set to join Zenit St Petersburg after the two clubs agreed a €40m (£36.5m) deal, according to Sky in Italy.

The 22-year-old will travel to Russia on Friday to undergo a medical and sign his contract with Zenit.

Zenit sporting director Javier Ribalta flew to Barcelona on Tuesday to finalise the deal, which will include up to €5m (£4.5m) in add-ons.

3.30pm Arsenal are reportedly closing on an agreement with Celtic for defender Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners have been pursuing Tierney this summer and the Daily Mail are reporting a deal is close after they restructured their £25m offer.

3.15pm Everton’s Henry Onyekuru could join Monaco on a permanent deal, Sky Sports News understands.

But sources close to the player haven’t confirmed whether or not another work permit application has been rejected for the forward.

Onyekuru, who cost £7m in the summer of 2017, spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after a similar spell at Anderlecht and Everton are now looking to sell with talks underway.

Sliema president Keith Perry (right) with Antonio Stelitano.

3pm Sliema Wanderers have completed the double signing of Italian winger Juri Cisotti and midfielder Antonio Stelitano.

Stelitano is a right-sided midfielder who has enjoyed spells in Argentina, Spain, Romania, Dominican Republic and Italy among others.

The former Parma player put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Cisotti on the other hand is known figure in Maltese football after his fine season with Mosta last season.

Cisotti a left-sided winger who impressed at Mosta last season and the Wanderers will be hoping he can save the same impact with them.

2pm Manchester United have reportedly sounded out Barcelona over a potential deal for Samuel Umtiti.

United have been trying to sign Harry Maguire this summer but have been unable to agree a deal with Leicester.

Le10Sport say they have now turned to other targets, including Umtiti, who made 13 La Liga starts for Barca last season.

1.40pm Inter striker Mauro Icardi is reconsidering a move to Roma and could trigger a swap deal involving Edin Dzeko, according to SkyItalia.

Icardi is not part of new boss Antonio Conte’s plans and is expected to move away from Inter in this transfer window, with Dzeko a target to replace him at the San Siro.

Roma value the Bosnian striker at 20m euros and have turned down two bids of 10m and 12m from Inter, but would be open to offer him plus cash to their Serie A rivals in return for Icardi.

1.15pm Aston Villa have agreed a £9m fee with Burnley for keeper Tom Heaton.

The 33-year old England international, who was in the last year of his contract at Turf Moor, becomes Villa’s 12th signing of the summer.

Heaton started Burnley’s last two pre-season friendlies against Wigan and last night’s 6-1 win over Nice. He’s expected to travel to the Midlands today ahead of a medical.

12.30pm Rennes are back in for Laurent Koscielny.

The French defender wants to go, but the clubs are apart in their valuation.

Koscielny and Rennes want a free transfer, but Arsenal want a transfer fee given the player is still under contract.

Gilmar Ribeiro poses with his new shirt at Al-Hamriyah.

12.15pm Gilmar Ribeiro will not be returning to the Maltese Premier League as he will continue his career in the Middle East.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder, who made a name for himself in Malta with Naxxar Lions and Hibernians, has agreed to join Al Hamriyah, a first division side in the United Arab Emirates.

In the last few months, there has been persistent speculation that Gilmar was again being tracked by a number of Maltese Premier League clubs but it seems that the player opted to stay in the UAE.

Last season, Gilmar was on the books of Hatta Club.

Valdo Alhinho is in talks to join Ħamrun Spartans. Photo: Getty Images

12.05pm We start off the day with some news from Ħamrun Spartans.

The Premier League club are currently in talks with Portuguese midfielder Valdo Alhino.

The 30-year-old is not a new face in Maltese football as between 2011 and 2013 he had spells at Sliema Wanderers, Msida St Joseph, St Andrews and Floriana before moving abroad.

He returned in 2016 for a short spell at Valletta FC.

Alhinho is currently holding talks with the Spartans who are hopeful of bringing in the veteran midfielder to add more steel to the team's engine room.

12pm Good morning everyone and welcome to our transfer blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest news.