4.45pm As expected, Olympique Marseille have confirmed the departure of Italy striker Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli joined Marseille in January on a contract until the end of the season and scored eight goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances.

However, the French side are clearing the decks, starting with former Roma boss Rudi Garcia making way for Andre Villas-Boas.

4.30pm Gianluigi Donnarumma says he is ready to start the new season with Milan and use the disappointment of last term as ‘an extra push’.

Milan beat SPAL 3-2 in their final game of the previous campaign, but Donnarumma went off with injury and the Rossoneri ultimately failed to qualify for the Champions League.

That led some to speculate the goalkeeper had played his last match for the Diavolo, but he has now assured that his mind is set on staying put.

“I came back a little earlier to be ready for today and start preseason with the rest of the team,” the 20-year-old told Milan TV.

“I was sorry to leave the field after only a few minutes in Ferrara, but I’m ready to start this season.

“The first day of preseason always gives you very strong emotions. It always seems like the first time, so I’m excited and I can’t wait to start giving everything."

4pm Sky Sport Italia is reporting former Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has decided to retire from professional football.

De Rossi ended his career-long association with Roma in May and had initially been tipped to join an MLS club or Boca Juniors.

It was then reported he had become open to the idea of staying in Serie A, with Fiorentina the frontrunners.

However, Sky is now echoing Il Tempo in claiming the veteran will hang up his boots shortly and focus on coaching.

3.40pm Milan are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal and Poland Under-21 midfielder Krystian Bielik.

According to the Evening Standard, Bielik is ready to leave Arsenal after they informed him he was still another season away from their first team.

The newspaper explains the 21-year-old does not agree with the Gunners’ assessment and that a move to Milan could be ‘difficult to turn down’.

Rossoneri CEO Ivan Gazidis knows the player, having overseen his arrival at Emirates Stadium in January 2015.

3.20pm Roma are interested in Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club want to sign two new defenders this summer – the Atalanta player Gianluca Mancini and one of either Alderweireld or Real Betis’s Marc Bartra.

Spurs are yet to receive a formal offer for the Belgium international, who is available for £25m until the expiry of a clause in his contract later this month.

3.05pm Mario Lemina gave an interview to France Football in the last few hours confirming his desire to leave Southampton.

He confirmed he is training at Staplewood with other players set to leave the club including Charlie Austin and Jordy Clasie.

"There is no turning back, I’m not afraid, I made a choice and I take it to the end,” he said. "I stand by my plan, I decided to tell the leaders that I wanted to leave, there is no turning back."

2.50pm Gimnasia La Plata have accepted an offer from Genoa for Venezuelan forward Jan Hurtado, but Boca Juniors are ‘optimistic’.

Gimnasia announced on Tuesday evening a fee had been agreed and that Genoa had permission to negotiate personal terms with the player.

However, Boca sporting director Nicolas Burdisso made it clear his club were still in the running for the 19-year-old.

2.30pm Juventus fans have called for Gonzalo Higuain to stay at the club after he arrived for his preseason medical.

Higuain was included in Maurizio Sarri’s first training squad on Tuesday, and he checked into J Medical the following morning.

It was there that a group of Juve supporters made no secret of their desire for the striker to be retained.

“Stay with us, Gonzalo,” was one of the chants that could be heard.

2.05pm Fenerbahce have distanced themselves from a move for Mesut Ozil and insist they cannot afford to sign the Arsenal forward.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit have been linked with Ozil in recent weeks, with the Gunners reportedly keen to offload the 30-year-old from their wage bill.

1.45pm Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is positive on the chances that goalkeeper David De Gea will remain at Old Trafford, despite only one year remaining on his contract.

"David has had a summer where he's been negotiating and we hope we're going to get it sorted," Solskjaer said.

"I'm positive, of course with David I've said many times how lucky I am and happy we are to have him in goal."

9.15pm More news about Miguel Alba's situation...

Reports from Bolivia are now stating that Jorge Wilstermann, the Bolivian club that were chasing Alba's signature, have rejected the option to sign the former Valletta player after becoming aware of a knee problem the player has.

In addition, the club is also informed about his contract agreement with Birkirkara.

8.30pm Birkirkara have released a statement in regards to the Miguel Alba situation, which has escalated in the latest hours.

The former Valletta player, who signed with the Stripes late in June, was seen in at an airport in Bolivia prior to meet up with officials from the Bolivian club, Jorge Wilstermann, despite being presented officially as player of the Stripes.

Following reports about Alba's meeting with the Bolivian side, Birkirkara revealed that they were contacted by the Bolivian club and are now seeking legal rights on the matter.

Full statement here...

7.30pm PSG are keen to sign Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Frenchman moved to Barcelona in 2016.

6.45pm Meanwhile, Ħamrun Spartans are looking to bolster their squad with the addition of Malta U-21 international Aidan Friggieri.

Sources close to the club told Times of Malta that Friggieri, who appeared for St Andrews during the 2018/2019 season, is in advanced talks with Ħamrun.

Friggieri, 21, is reportedly followed by other Maltese clubs including Sliema Wanderers with whom he made his Premier League debut.

6.30pm Ħamrun Spartans have reportedly announced the signing of Italian defender Mattia Cinquini.

The 29-year-old was on the books of Swiss club FC Koniz during the past season after another spell in Switzerland with Chiasso.

Previously, he plied his trade in Cyprus with Enosis and Nea.

Cinquini started his career in the youth sectors of Serie A giants Juventus and Roma.

6.15pm One of the most active teams in the local transfer window is Sta Lucia, who have already brought in five players, including three foreigners.

Here's a look at their summer signings so far...

5.15pm New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is continuing to insist that Federico Chiesa is staying ‘for at least another year’.

Keeping Chiesa has been one of Commisso’s first promises since buying Fiorentina last month, and the Italo-American was standing by his initial assertion.

“Federico Chiesa stays with Fiorentina for at least another year unless there’s something contractual or otherwise that I’m not aware of,” he told SiriusXM FC.

“I don’t think there is. I’ve been assured that there’s not by prior ownership.”

4.35pm Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez’s move to West Ham United is off.

West Ham offered the £45m release clause to the Spanish club but could not agree a payment structure.

Gomez is now closing in a move to Valencia. He is expected in Spain on Wednesday to finalise the move.

Valencia have offered cash plus players to seal his signature.

4.20pm Former Arsenal midfielder Edu is returning to the club as its first technical director.

The 41-year-old leaves his role with the Brazilian Football Confederation to move to the Emirates Stadium.

He said: “Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role.

"We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I’m looking forward to helping make a difference.”

4.05pm Bruno Fernandes has met with his agent as Manchester United continue to keep tabs on the Sporting CP midfielder.

The 24-year-old touched base with Miguel Pinho after returning to Lisbon for the start of pre-season training last week.

United are considering a move for Fernandes as the final month of the Premier League’s transfer window approaches.

3.45pm Joao Mario is in advanced negotiations for a transfer to Monaco, as Inter set the price-tag at €25m.

The Portugal international midfielder is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans and his salary is also a weight on the club finances. According to FCInter1908, Joao Mario’s agent and intermediaries were at the Nerazzurri HQ this morning to discuss a move to Monaco.

It was a long meeting and it’s believed Inter have asked for €25m, while Monaco attempt to negotiate it down.

The 26-year-old was purchased from Sporting CP for €40m in the summer of 2016 after a bidding war with rivals Milan.

3.35pm Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola hopes that a breakthrough in negotiations that benefits “all parties” will soon be made regarding the Manchester United midfielder’s future.

The French World Cup winner has stated his desire for a “new challenge”, whilst Raiola said in an interview at the weekend that “everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on”.

Pogba has travelled with the rest of the United squad for the start of their pre-season tour to Australia despite initial claims he could boycott the trip in order to try and force through a move.

“The player has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way,” Raiola told UK radio station talkSPORT.

3.15pm Roma are on the verge of a €25m deal for Atalanta centre-back Gianluca Mancini, claim reports, a figure that includes bonuses.

The defender has long been on their radar and became first choice as a replacement for Kostas Manolas, who moved to Napoli this month.

According to Calciomercato.com, the two clubs have practically agreed terms for €21m plus another €4m in performance-related bonuses.

3pm Napoli received another boost in their €42m James Rodriguez chase, as he was left out of the Real Madrid pre-season tour squad.

The Colombia international is edging closer to the transfer and his club dropped a big hint by leaving him out of the list of 29 players travelling to Canada for the International Champions Cup.

Keylor Navas and Isco have been given permission to postpone their arrival by a few days, but James is simply not included for games against Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

There are growing reports in AS, Sky Sport Italia, CalcioNapoli24, Sportitalia and more than negotiations are progressing well, with President Aurelio De Laurentiis working through the night.

2.35pm Everton are one of a number of clubs looking to sign Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Reports said that there is significant interest in the player who has one year left on his current deal and it’s believed he’s been told he can leave the club this summer.

City are yet to receive a bid for the former Villa man but it’s likely clubs will make their interest official in the next few days.

Stefano Bianciardi (right) will continue his career at Victoria Hotspurs.

2.15pm Stefano Bianciardi will continue his career in Gozo as the Italian defender has agreed terms to join Victoria Hotspurs.

Bianciardi left Sliema Wanderers at the end of last season but has opted to remain on the islands and will now start a new adventure on the sister island after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

2.05pm Manchester United have made an inquiry into signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Lemina has been given permission to speak to other clubs by the Saints, having not been included on their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Southampton are aware of interest from a number of other clubs in the Gabon international, who is 25.

8pm That's it for today. We'll be back tomorrow with more transfer stories. Good night.

7.40pm Milan director Paolo Maldini insists they intend to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma for a very long time.

It has been reported Milan want to sell Donnarumma in order to fund other transfer deals, but Maldini assured that was not the case.

“The idea we have right now is to keep Donnarumma for a very long time. At this moment, that is our position.”

7.30pm Big story coming out of France. Neymar has failed to report for pre-season Paris Saint-Germain training.

A statement from the Ligue 1 champions read: “On Monday, July, 8, Neymar was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain.

“Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the Club in advance.

“Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it.”

7pm Aston Villa confirm the permanent signing of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth.

6.30pm Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Youri Tielemans on a four-year deal from Monaco for a club-record £40m.

Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at the King Power Stadium, registering three goals and four assists in 13 appearances for the Foxes.

6.10pm Parma have signed defender Vincent Laurini from Fiorentina, with Napoli pair Luigi Sepe and Alberto Grassi to follow.

Laurini joins Parma on a three-year contract after just 39 appearances in two seasons with Fiorentina.

Prior to the Viola, he played over 100 times for Empoli in the top two tiers of Italian football.

5.50pm Sta Luċija have announced the signing of Gabriel Mentz.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has enjoyed spells at top Brazilian clubs such as Internacional and Botafogo.

Mentz has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

5.15pm Matthijs de Ligt has begun preseason training with Ajax, amidst Mino Raiola’s continued efforts to bring him to Juventus.

De Ligt looked to be in good spirits as he trained with his Ajax team-mates for the first time since the end of last season.

It comes just a day after agent Raiola confirmed Juve had agreed terms with the defender, although the agent made it clear there would be no strike action to force a transfer.

4.50pm Youri Tielemans has verbally agreed terms over a contact at Leicester, according to SkySports, and is expected to sign it later on Monday before flying out to join his new team-mates in France.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Leicester and Monaco also have broad agreement on a legal structure for the £40m transfer fee for the Belgium international.

4.20pm Portuguese striker Joao Felix said Monday he felt no pressure to replace Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann as he was officially unveiled at the Spanish club following his big money move from Benfica.

"I will simply play and do my job as best I can, to help the club I am with," Felix told reporters.

The 19-year-old, who joined Atletico last week in a deal worth 126 million euros ($142 million), is a potential replacement for the France striker who scored 133 goals in five seasons at the club

3.50pm Burnley sign defender Erik Pieters from Stoke on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

3.30pm Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi has finally shown up for preseason after undergoing a medical.

Nzonzi was supposed to have his medical checks two weeks ago but was nowhere to be seen, amidst speculation he was trying to engineer a transfer to Olympique Lyonnais.

However, despite not representing France last month, he joined his international team-mates on Monday morning for tests.

3pm Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic is already training with Milan, despite his transfer not yet going through.

Milan agreed to sign Krunic for €8m plus bonuses last month, while the Bosnian has already undergone a medical.

Although his move has yet to be officially ratified, Sky Sport Italia is reporting that he began working at the club’s training ground and that only ‘bureaucratic issues’ are holding up the deal.

2.35pm Fiorentina midfielder Marco Benassi has denied that he is close to joining Genoa.

Benassi reportedly did not fit into Vincenzo Montella’s plans for next season, prompting Genoa to swoop in.

However, the 24-year-old has travelled with Fiorentina for preseason, where he made it clear he would not be changing clubs ‘on my own free will’.

“I haven’t given even half-a-second’s thought to leaving,” he said at a Press conference.

2.15pm Burnley have made a bid of £10m for their former striker, Jay Rodriguez, triggering the release clause in his existing West Brom contract.

Reports said that Rodriguez was not on the plane to Spain with rest of squad this morning, when they flew out for a pre season training camp.

He is keen to go back to Burnley and play in the Premier League.

1.55pm Paris Saint-Germain’s latest recruit Ander Herrera said on Sunday that if he had to leave Manchester United one of the only places he could go was “one of the most beautiful cities in the world”.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with PSG after leaving United on a free transfer, talked to AFP the day before his new club begins pre-season training.

“When a club with a big project, in constant growth, located in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, comes to you, it is not very difficult to make a decision,” he said.

“When you leave a big club like Manchester United, the only places you can go are those like PSG: the biggest French club, which has some of the best players in the world.”

1.25pm Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez has landed in Rome to complete his €30m transfer to the Giallorossi.

Lopez touched down at Rome Fiumicino airport at around 10:40 BST, having taken a flight from Barcelona.

“I’m happy to be here,” he told reporters upon his arrival in the Italian capital.

The 24-year-old will now undergo a medical, before signing his contract and being confirmed as a Roma player.

He will become the Lupi’s new No 1, replacing Robin Olsen, with the club agreeing a deal worth €30m.

1.05pm Napoli have directly contacted Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara to offer €7.5m per year plus bonuses to the Inter striker, Sky Sport Italia is reporting.

This would be slightly superior to the personal terms proposed by Juventus, reaching almost €10m per season with the add-ons.

The Partenopei are also more likely to pay the €60m asking price set by Inter and promise to make Maurito more of a central figure to their team project under Carlo Ancelotti.

12.45pm Youri Tielemans has had a medical with Leicester City as the club near an agreement with Monaco for the midfielder, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Tielemans flew to Birmingham on Friday evening with a view to finalising the deal before Leicester travel to France next week for their pre-season training camp.

Edison Tarabai (left) could be on the verge of a return to the Maltese Premier League. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

12.30pm Luis Edison Tarabai could be set for a return to Maltese football. The Brazilian striker, who made a name for himself with Hibernains where he helped them to the Premier League title, is mulling several offers from Maltese clubs.

Gżira United were reportedly the first to show interest in the player but now Birkirkara seem to have bounced in pole to sign the player given the Brazilian's excellent relationship with Stripes Team Manager Jeffrey Farrugia.

Tarabai is expected to arrive in Malta next week to hold talks with the clubs interested in his signature before he makes his decision on where to play nexxt season.

12.15pm Meanwhile Birkirkara this morning unveiled their latest signing, Brazilian defender Jeferson De Sousa Ferreira.

The towering defender has put pen to paper on a two-year contract and is expected to form a powerful partnership with Enrico Pepe who also joined the Stripes from Ħamrun Spartans.

Birkirkara and Sliema Wanderers have failed to reach an agreement on the transfer fee of Ryan Fenech (right)

12pm Ryan Fenech's move to Birkirkara from Sliema Wanderers is looking increasingly unlikely after the two Premier League clubs have failed to agree a fee for the veteran midfielder.

Reports had said that the former Valletta midfielder was on his way to join the Stripes but club sources have told the Times of Malta that the Wanderers have so far refused to accept any offer the Stripes have made so far for the player.

It is understood that Sliema are demanding a significant fee for Fenech which the Stripes are not ready to accept.

It remains to be seen whether Sliema will be ready to soften their stance on Fenech.

11.50am Italy forward Stephan El Shaarawy has agreed to join China’s Shanghai Shenhua, the club announced Monday, 10 days after it was reported he wanted to stay at Roma.

Terms were not disclosed but Italian media reported El Shaarawy will earn a lucrative 15-16 million euros a year ($17-18 million), while Roma will pocket a transfer fee that could reach 20 million euros ($22.5 million) according to Transfermarkt.com.

Sky Sport Italia had reported in late June that the 26-year-old had rejected a move to the Chinese Super League strugglers, with newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Shenhua had balked at his demands to have input into choosing the club’s coach and playing staff.

11.30pm One major transfer of the day is the news that Marko Arnautovic has left West Ham United to join Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG.

SkySports is reporting that the Chinese club will pay a fee of £22.4million.

11.15am Another player in the limelight is Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt.

De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola confirmed on Sunday night that his client has agreed personal terms with Juventus.

“Matthijs has agreed personal terms with Juve. We’re waiting for them to complete the agreement with Ajax soon”, he told Dutch paper De Telegraaf.

11am The weekend has been dominated by speculation on the future of Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made no secret last week that his client wants to leave the Red Devils while Lukaku is eyeing a move to Inter.

The Frenchman and Belgian were part of the Man. United squad that headed to Australia for the pre-season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the speculation will surely continue to grow in the next few days with Real Madrid and Juventus both keen to sign the player.