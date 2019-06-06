Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog. With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continents will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

6.15pm Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave after returning from the African Cup of Nations, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Palace have already rejected a £40m bid from the Gunners, who value Zaha far higher than that figure.

5.50pm Reports in Spain suggest Juventus star Paulo Dybala could be used as part of an exchange deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar.

Neymar has made it absolutely clear he wants to leave PSG this summer and postponed his return to pre-season training, further angering the club.

However, nobody is prepared to pay after his €222m release clause was activated from Barcelona last year.

5.15pm Salomon Rondon has completed a medical with Dalian Yifang in China, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Rondon will link up with Rafa Benitez in China when he completes his move to Dalian Yifang, having just completed his medical as reported below.

Rondon spent last season on loan at Benitez's then-club Newcastle, before returning to his parent side West Brom at the end of the season.

4.30pm Earlier today we broke the news that Birkirkara have confirmed that they are in talks to sign Ronaldinho.

Well, the euphoria of such potential transfer has seen the first Birkirkara shirts being printed with the name of Ronaldinho.

It remains to be seen now whether this dream transfer will be confirmed or not.

4.15pm Fiorentina are interested in signing Fernando Llorente, according to Sky in Italy.

The Italian side have contacted the 34-year-old after he was released by Tottenham at the end of June.

Llorente is open to a return to Italy but wants to evaluate all the offers he has - including a possible return to Tottenham for another year.

4pm Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin has landed in Portugal ahead of a €15m transfer to Benfica.

A Bola snapped Perin walking through Humberto Delgado airport in Lisbon after a three-hour flight from Milan last night.

The Italy international will now undergo a medical before signing a five-year contract with Benfica.

The 26-year-old leaves Juve after just one season, making only nine appearances as Wojciech Szczesny’s deputy.

3.45pm Atletico Madrid have made another defensive acquisition with the arrival of Mario Hermoso from Espanyol.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the club and although he plays primarily as a centre-back, can also switch to the full-back position.

3.15pm Parma have signed striker Andreas Cornelius and midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta.

A statement on Parma’s website confirmed Cornelius has joined on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy, while Kulusevski arrives on a season-long arrangement.

Denmark international Cornelius moved to the Dea from FC Copenhagen in the summer of 2017 for around €3.5m.

Kulusevski, on the other hand, is a highly-rated midfielder who netted eight times and provided 10 assists to help Atalanta win the 2018-19 Primavera Serie A title.

2.45pm Rai Sport is running the sensational line that Neymar’s father will meet Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in Turin.

Shock links between Neymar and Juve first surfaced on Wednesday morning, when Mundo Deportivo claimed the Paris Saint-Germain forward had sounded out the Bianconeri as a possible next destination.

Rai journalist Paolo Paganini has since followed up that a meeting will take place between Neymar Sr and Paratici, although he stresses it is strictly ‘exploratory’ at this stage.

2.30pm French under-21 international midfielder Christopher Nkunku has joined RB Leipzig from Paris Sain-Germain, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday.

The transfer fee is around €13 million ($14.6 million) plus two additional payments, according to media reports.

Leipzig said Nkunku had signed a five-year contract.

"Christopher Nkunku has the qualities we were looking for," said Markus Kroesche, RB Leipzig's sports director. "He is a dynamic player who can play in several positions and offers us several possibilities to vary our game."

2.10pm Inter hope to offer Romelu Lukaku £41m over five years, including bonuses, if they can convince Manchester United to sell the Belgian striker.

Inter’s latest proposal for Lukaku would guarantee United £63m including add ons but structured over two or three years.

It’s believed that is still short of United’s expectations with the club wanting more than the £79m they paid Everton in 2017.

1.50pm Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is open to a move to Tottenham this summer in a deal which would see Toby Alderweireld join the Serie A side, according to Sport Italia.

The 20-year-old is now Spurs' top midfield target after they opted against Dani Ceballos and Giovani Lo Celso.

1.30pm Steve Bruce is due to sit down with Sean Longstaff in the coming days and tell him he is a key part of his plans for next season, Sky Sports News is reporting, amid continued interest in the midfielder from Manchester United.

Bruce has now joined up with his new squad in China at the Premier League Asia Trophy, and he is expected to tell the 21-year-old he doesn’t want him to leave St James’s Park.

Longstaff is excited at the prospect of Bruce taking charge, and is desperate to impress the new manager and become a Newcastle regular to progress his fledgling career. And whilst it’s thought he would be keen to talk to Manchester United, if the two clubs can agree on a fee, Longstaff isn’t pushing for a move.

1.15pm Juventus have confirmed the signing of defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax on a five-year deal for £67.5m

1pm Good afternoon. No doubt the big story of the day is that Maltese side Birkirkara are in talks to sign Ronaldinho.

Birkirkara officials confirmed to the Times of Malta that 2002 World Cup winner is in talks with the Premier League side with negotiations still ongoing and rather complex.

The 2005 Ballon D'Or winner retired from the game last season but is understood to be keen to join a small club.