Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog. With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continents will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Stay with us to follow all the latest news....

8pm That's it for today. We'll be back tomorrow with more transfer stories. Good night.

7.40pm Milan director Paolo Maldini insists they intend to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma for a very long time.

It has been reported Milan want to sell Donnarumma in order to fund other transfer deals, but Maldini assured that was not the case.

“The idea we have right now is to keep Donnarumma for a very long time. At this moment, that is our position.”

7.30pm Big story coming out of France. Neymar has failed to report for pre-season Paris Saint-Germain training.

A statement from the Ligue 1 champions read: “On Monday, July, 8, Neymar was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain.

“Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the Club in advance.

“Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it.”

7pm Aston Villa confirm the permanent signing of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth.

6.30pm Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Youri Tielemans on a four-year deal from Monaco for a club-record £40m.

Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at the King Power Stadium, registering three goals and four assists in 13 appearances for the Foxes.

6.10pm Parma have signed defender Vincent Laurini from Fiorentina, with Napoli pair Luigi Sepe and Alberto Grassi to follow.

Laurini joins Parma on a three-year contract after just 39 appearances in two seasons with Fiorentina.

Prior to the Viola, he played over 100 times for Empoli in the top two tiers of Italian football.

5.50pm Sta Luċija have announced the signing of Gabriel Mentz.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has enjoyed spells at top Brazilian clubs such as Internacional and Botafogo.

Mentz has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

5.15pm Matthijs de Ligt has begun preseason training with Ajax, amidst Mino Raiola’s continued efforts to bring him to Juventus.

De Ligt looked to be in good spirits as he trained with his Ajax team-mates for the first time since the end of last season.

It comes just a day after agent Raiola confirmed Juve had agreed terms with the defender, although the agent made it clear there would be no strike action to force a transfer.

4.50pm Youri Tielemans has verbally agreed terms over a contact at Leicester, according to SkySports, and is expected to sign it later on Monday before flying out to join his new team-mates in France.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Leicester and Monaco also have broad agreement on a legal structure for the £40m transfer fee for the Belgium international.

4.20pm Portuguese striker Joao Felix said Monday he felt no pressure to replace Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann as he was officially unveiled at the Spanish club following his big money move from Benfica.

"I will simply play and do my job as best I can, to help the club I am with," Felix told reporters.

The 19-year-old, who joined Atletico last week in a deal worth 126 million euros ($142 million), is a potential replacement for the France striker who scored 133 goals in five seasons at the club

3.50pm Burnley sign defender Erik Pieters from Stoke on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

3.30pm Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi has finally shown up for preseason after undergoing a medical.

Nzonzi was supposed to have his medical checks two weeks ago but was nowhere to be seen, amidst speculation he was trying to engineer a transfer to Olympique Lyonnais.

However, despite not representing France last month, he joined his international team-mates on Monday morning for tests.

3pm Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic is already training with Milan, despite his transfer not yet going through.

Milan agreed to sign Krunic for €8m plus bonuses last month, while the Bosnian has already undergone a medical.

Although his move has yet to be officially ratified, Sky Sport Italia is reporting that he began working at the club’s training ground and that only ‘bureaucratic issues’ are holding up the deal.

2.35pm Fiorentina midfielder Marco Benassi has denied that he is close to joining Genoa.

Benassi reportedly did not fit into Vincenzo Montella’s plans for next season, prompting Genoa to swoop in.

However, the 24-year-old has travelled with Fiorentina for preseason, where he made it clear he would not be changing clubs ‘on my own free will’.

“I haven’t given even half-a-second’s thought to leaving,” he said at a Press conference.

2.15pm Burnley have made a bid of £10m for their former striker, Jay Rodriguez, triggering the release clause in his existing West Brom contract.

Reports said that Rodriguez was not on the plane to Spain with rest of squad this morning, when they flew out for a pre season training camp.

He is keen to go back to Burnley and play in the Premier League.

1.55pm Paris Saint-Germain’s latest recruit Ander Herrera said on Sunday that if he had to leave Manchester United one of the only places he could go was “one of the most beautiful cities in the world”.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with PSG after leaving United on a free transfer, talked to AFP the day before his new club begins pre-season training.

“When a club with a big project, in constant growth, located in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, comes to you, it is not very difficult to make a decision,” he said.

“When you leave a big club like Manchester United, the only places you can go are those like PSG: the biggest French club, which has some of the best players in the world.”

1.25pm Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez has landed in Rome to complete his €30m transfer to the Giallorossi.

Lopez touched down at Rome Fiumicino airport at around 10:40 BST, having taken a flight from Barcelona.

“I’m happy to be here,” he told reporters upon his arrival in the Italian capital.

The 24-year-old will now undergo a medical, before signing his contract and being confirmed as a Roma player.

He will become the Lupi’s new No 1, replacing Robin Olsen, with the club agreeing a deal worth €30m.

1.05pm Napoli have directly contacted Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara to offer €7.5m per year plus bonuses to the Inter striker, Sky Sport Italia is reporting.

This would be slightly superior to the personal terms proposed by Juventus, reaching almost €10m per season with the add-ons.

The Partenopei are also more likely to pay the €60m asking price set by Inter and promise to make Maurito more of a central figure to their team project under Carlo Ancelotti.

12.45pm Youri Tielemans has had a medical with Leicester City as the club near an agreement with Monaco for the midfielder, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Tielemans flew to Birmingham on Friday evening with a view to finalising the deal before Leicester travel to France next week for their pre-season training camp.

Edison Tarabai (left) could be on the verge of a return to the Maltese Premier League. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

12.30pm Luis Edison Tarabai could be set for a return to Maltese football. The Brazilian striker, who made a name for himself with Hibernains where he helped them to the Premier League title, is mulling several offers from Maltese clubs.

Gżira United were reportedly the first to show interest in the player but now Birkirkara seem to have bounced in pole to sign the player given the Brazilian's excellent relationship with Stripes Team Manager Jeffrey Farrugia.

Tarabai is expected to arrive in Malta next week to hold talks with the clubs interested in his signature before he makes his decision on where to play nexxt season.

12.15pm Meanwhile Birkirkara this morning unveiled their latest signing, Brazilian defender Jeferson De Sousa Ferreira.

The towering defender has put pen to paper on a two-year contract and is expected to form a powerful partnership with Enrico Pepe who also joined the Stripes from Ħamrun Spartans.

Birkirkara and Sliema Wanderers have failed to reach an agreement on the transfer fee of Ryan Fenech (right)

12pm Ryan Fenech's move to Birkirkara from Sliema Wanderers is looking increasingly unlikely after the two Premier League clubs have failed to agree a fee for the veteran midfielder.

Reports had said that the former Valletta midfielder was on his way to join the Stripes but club sources have told the Times of Malta that the Wanderers have so far refused to accept any offer the Stripes have made so far for the player.

It is understood that Sliema are demanding a significant fee for Fenech which the Stripes are not ready to accept.

It remains to be seen whether Sliema will be ready to soften their stance on Fenech.

11.50am Italy forward Stephan El Shaarawy has agreed to join China’s Shanghai Shenhua, the club announced Monday, 10 days after it was reported he wanted to stay at Roma.

Terms were not disclosed but Italian media reported El Shaarawy will earn a lucrative 15-16 million euros a year ($17-18 million), while Roma will pocket a transfer fee that could reach 20 million euros ($22.5 million) according to Transfermarkt.com.

Sky Sport Italia had reported in late June that the 26-year-old had rejected a move to the Chinese Super League strugglers, with newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Shenhua had balked at his demands to have input into choosing the club’s coach and playing staff.

11.30pm One major transfer of the day is the news that Marko Arnautovic has left West Ham United to join Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG.

SkySports is reporting that the Chinese club will pay a fee of £22.4million.

11.15am Another player in the limelight is Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt.

De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola confirmed on Sunday night that his client has agreed personal terms with Juventus.

“Matthijs has agreed personal terms with Juve. We’re waiting for them to complete the agreement with Ajax soon”, he told Dutch paper De Telegraaf.

11am The weekend has been dominated by speculation on the future of Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made no secret last week that his client wants to leave the Red Devils while Lukaku is eyeing a move to Inter.

The Frenchman and Belgian were part of the Man. United squad that headed to Australia for the pre-season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the speculation will surely continue to grow in the next few days with Real Madrid and Juventus both keen to sign the player.