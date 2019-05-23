Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog. With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continents will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Stay with us to follow all the latest news....

9.30pm That's all for today! Goodnight and we invite you to tune to our transfer blog tomorrow.

9.25pm Roma have officially signed Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini on loan with conditional obligation to buy for €15m plus bonuses and 10 per cent sell-on fee.

“Being a player at such a prestigious club as Roma is reason to be proud and repays me for many years of sacrifices that began when I first started playing football,” Mancini told Roma TV.

“I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

9.20pm Roma have sold forward Daniele Verde to AEK Athens for €1m plus 30 per cent of any future transfer fee.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Valladolid, with spells also at Frosinone, Pescara, Avellino and Hellas Verona.

Multiple sources including Sky Sport Italia, Il Tempo and Sportitalia covered Verde signing the contract.

9.15pm Real Madrid could reportedly keep Napoli target James Rodriguez if they sell Isco for €80m.

James’ proposed move to Napoli remains on a knife edge as despite him being ready to join the club, they have yet to agree a deal with Madrid.

Now, AS is claiming that while Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane was unhappy with James’ attitude during the 2016-17 campaign - his last before being loaned to Bayern Munich - both he and the club still recognise the Colombian’s quality.

9.10pm Mauro Icardi will wait for Juventus until August 10, claim Sportmediaset, but there are reports Inter will give Napoli a discount to €70m.

The striker was left out of the pre-season tour of Asia and told he is not part of Coach Antonio Conte’s plans, but is rejecting all negotiations other than Juve.

According to Sportmediaset, the Argentine is holding out until August 10 for Juventus to get a deal done, otherwise he’ll start opening the door to Napoli.

Inter have no intention of reinforcing direct rivals Juve, so Tuttomercatoweb suggest they’d be prepared to give Napoli a discount to €70m, compared to the €80m price-tag quoted to the Bianconeri.

9.05pm Parma have officially signed Inter winger Yann Karamoh on loan with obligation to buy.

A statement on Parma’s website adds Karamoh has put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

It is understood their obligation to buy, which takes effect next summer, is worth €13m.

9pm Everton boss Marco Silva has insisted the signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City does not mean Idrissa Gueye is set to leave the club.

Delph joined on a three-year deal for a fee believed to be £9m on Tuesdayand is expected to compete for a midfield berth at Goodison Park after spending much of the end of his time at City as a makeshift left-back.

"Gana (Gueye) is still our player and, of course, if we lose Gana then we have to sign a player to replace him because you are talking about

8.45pm Newcastle United in talks with Hoffenheim over the signing of striker Joelinton.

Hoffenheim left him out of their squad for a pre-season game this afternoon and revealed he is in concrete talks with a Premier League club.

Joelinton scored seven Bundesliga goals in 26 appearances last season.

8.30pm Hertha Berlin are close to agreeing a deal to sign 18-year-old Chelsea forward Daishawn Redan.

Chelsea beat a host of Europe's top clubs when they signed Redan from Ajax in 2017, but the 18-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club despite being a prolific goalscorer for the club's youth sides.

A number of clubs at home and abroad have been watching Redan, but Hertha Berlin have moved quickly to agree a deal with Chelsea.

8.15pm Anderlecht will complete the signing of Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler on a season-long loan today, Sky Sports News understands.

7.45pm Left-back Danny Rose is not in the Tottenham squad for the upcoming International Champions Cup

However, another player who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, Christian Eriksen, has been included.

“Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose have been granted additional time off in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs," said the club in a statement.

7pm Kieran Trippier has passed his medical with Atletico Madrid and his £21.7m move from Tottenham as he was announced as the latest signing by the Colchoneros.

6.45pm Bayern Munich are expected to make a formal offer for one of Spain’s brightest young talents – the Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca.

Roca starred in the Spain U21 side that beat Germany in the U21 European Championship final in Italy last month.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Bayern and Espanyol, who are understood to have told the German side they will have to pay the release clause in his contract to get him.

6pm Bournemouth have accepted a bid which could rise to £9.5m for striker Lys Mousset from Sheffield United, Sky Sports News understands.

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 and has made 58 Premier League appearances, mostly as a substitute, scoring three goals.

Sheffield United had a bid of £15m rejected by Swansea for striker Oli McBurnie on Monday, Sky Sports News understands.

5.30pm Slaven Bilic is close to completing his first signing as the new West Brom manager, with an £8m fee agreed with Cardiff for striker Kenneth Zohore.

Bilic has been desperate to add to his attacking options after the departure of Jay Rodriguez to Burnley and Dwight Gayle, who has returned to his parent club Newcastle.

The player is now due to have a medical and discuss personal terms with the Baggies.

5pm Charlie Austin is unhappy at Southampton after being told to train with the U-23's, Sky Sports News has been told.

Austin is on the transfer list this summer and the Saints hierarchy have made it clear the first-team group is solely for those focused on their upcoming Premier League campaign.

Along with Mario Lemina and Jordy Clasie, Austin is free to speak to other clubs and was not at their recent training camp in Austria.

4.45pm Birmingham have beaten PSV and Feyenoord in the race to sign former Arsenal and Aston Villa trainee Dan Crowley, according to Sky sources.

The fee agreed with Willem II is believed to be worth £750k.

The midfielder is now back in the West Midlands for a medical and to discuss personal terms.

4pm West Ham smashed their transfer record on Wednesday signing French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Haller agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club for a reported £45 million (50 millions euros), in a deal that surpasses the £42 million the Hammers paid to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio last year.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Bundesliga club Eintracht last season.

"West Ham United is delighted to announce the arrival of prolific French striker Sebastien Haller, the club's new record signing," a statement read.

2.45pm Fulham are close to agreeing a deal for Jean Michael Seri to join Galatasaray on loan with option to buy, according to Sky sources.

Napoli, Roma and Milan have also been linked with the Ivory Coast international, who signed for Fulham from Nice last summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

But Seri endured a difficult season, registering just three assists and one goal in 32 Premier League appearances.

2.30pm Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Saint-Etienne for defender William Saliba, according to Sky sources.

The deal would see Saliba return on loan to the French club next season.

Tottenham are also in talks with Saint-Etienne, but have yet to make formal offer.

2.15pm Arsenal are increasingly hopeful of completing a loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Sky sources.

It is understood that Real initially preferred to sell Ceballos, but changed their mind after he impressed in the Euro U21 championship.

The deal will go through once Real boss Zinedine Zidane gives final approval.

2pm Serie A side Sassuolo have bid £8.1m (€9 million) for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang and a deal is close, according to Sky Italy.

The 27-year-old joined West Ham from Sampdoria in 2015 and could be set for a return to Italy.

1.45pm Steve Bruce has been confirmed as the new Newcastle manager on a three-year deal.

The 58-year-old, who left Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week, will be joined at St. James’ Park by coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

1.30pm Atletico Madrid have agreed a £21.7m (€24m) deal with Tottenham to sign right-back Kieran Trippier, Sky Sports News understands.

Spurs were offered the chance to sign striker Angel Correa during negotiations, but have opted instead for a straight cash deal.

Trippier is due in Spain today to undergo a medical and there is confidence on all sides that his transfer can be completed by the weekend.

1.15pm We start off the transfer blog with a news related to former Floriana and Tarxien Rainbows player Michele Paolucci.

Paolucci, 33, has moved to Canada as he joined forces with Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League.

In Malta, the former Juventus player played 27 games in total between Premier League and FA Trophy, finding the net on 12 occasions.

1pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our transfer blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest news.