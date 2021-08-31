Good morning and welcome to the Times of Malta transfer deadline day blog. The summer transfer window comes to an end today and the future of several football players such as Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi will be decided today. Stay with us to follow all the latest transfer news from all over Europe, including the Maltese Premier League.

08.00 We kick off with some news on the biggest transfer saga in the last few days... Kylian Mbappe's desire to move to Real Madrid from Paris St Germain.

SkySports News is reporting that PSG have no chance of convincing Mbappe to sign a new contract. The player told PSG again on Monday night he would not sign a deal.

He will be professional and keep giving 100 per cent for PSG until next summer when his contract runs out.

He is planning to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid in January.

He knows all the biggest clubs will want him next year but he wants to sign for Madrid.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta