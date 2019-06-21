Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog. With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continents will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Stay with us to follow all the latest news....

9pm Barcelona are set to rival Liverpool and pursue Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga side could offer 19-year-old Juan Miranda on loan as part of a deal.

8.45pm Pablo Zabaleta says this will be his last season in the Premier League and could even be his final campaign before retirement.

The veteran Argentine defender has signed a new one-year deal with West Ham United and revealed on Tuesday that it will be his swansong in English football.

Asked if he will retire for good after the coming season, Zabaleta, speaking in the Chinese city of Nanjing, said: "I don't know, honestly.

"The reason I'm here is because I'm still enjoying my football.

8.30pm Hibernians Women have appointed Shawn Meilak as their new coach.

Meilak is no new face to women's football in Malta after having coached the likes of Pembroke Athleta and Birkirkara throughout his career.

With the Stripes, he also won the Women's League title in 2017 before being replaced by Melania Bajada the following year.

8.15pm France World Cup winner Adil Rami has been left out of the Marseille squad for the pre-season tour of the US, the club announced on Tuesday.

Rami, 33, was already the subject of a club disciplinary procedure by the Ligue 1 side.

The decision followed the appearance of the World Cup winning defender as a participant on a physically demanding French television gameshow.

The episode was broadcast on June 29 but recorded late last season, at a time when Rami claimed he was injured and was missing training under former coach Rudi Garcia.

8pm Guinea coach Paul Put was sacked on Tuesday following the team's last 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Belgian Put, who was appointed in March 2018, saw Guinea beaten 3-0 by finalists Algeria in the first knockout round having scraped through as one of four third-place teams in the group stage.

"The coach is dismissed. We're going to talk with him about the terms of his departure. Feguifoot has ended the partnership with Paul Put," said Antonio Souare, the head of Guinea's football federation.

7.45pm The Cameroon Football Federation sacked coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert on Tuesday, the pair paying the price for the defending champions' last 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon crashed out 3-2 to Nigeria last Saturday.

Former Dutch international Seedorf won just three of nine competitive games since taking over the Indomitable Lions alongside Kluivert last August.

7.35pm Celtic manager Neil Lennon has warned Arsenal that the Scottish champions won't let Kieran Tierney leave on the cheap after rejecting a second bid for the defender.

Lennon is believed to rate Tierney at £25 million ($31 million) but Arsenal's latest bid is reported to have fallen short of that price tag.

Celtic plan to stand firm in their valuation of the Scotland international and Lennon on Tuesday said: "I don't know what Arsenal's financial state is, I know what ours is and we are quite comfortable with the situation at the moment.

7.20pm Victor Lindelof has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United after his agent raised doubts about his future.

Having endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford following his arrival from Benfica in 2017, the 24-year-old's defender's consistent performances saw him finish runner-up in the club's player of the year vote for 2018-19.

Lindelof's form led to reported interest from Barcelona, with agent Hasan Cetinkaya telling Spain's Mundo Deportivo last week that his client "is in the orbit of a great European club".

But the Sweden international, speaking in Perth on United's pre-season tour, has now said: "I'm very, very happy to be a Manchester United player. I'm excited for the new season to start. That's my answer. I'm very happy here."

7pm Roma are prepared to make Gonzalo Higuain their captain in an attempt to sign him from Juventus, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Argentine, who endured an underwhelming spell on loan at Chelsea last season, has so far refused to join another Serie A side.

6.55pm Cagliari have reportedly jumped ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt for Napoli midfielder Marko Rog.

Gazzetta dello Sport only claimed on Monday that Rog was on his way to Eintracht for €20m.

However, according to transfer expert Niccolo Ceccarini, Cagliari are close to completing an €18m deal.

The Croat would effectively replace Nicolo Barella, who has joined Inter.

6.40pm Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is close to joining Arsenal on a season-long loan, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

Newspaper Marca said the 22-year-old would head to north London "without an option to buy", and the Gunners "would be responsible for 100% of the player's salary, which is about three million euros ($3.36 million)."

Ceballos has also been linked with Milan and Arsenal's local rivals Tottenham, who reportedly want to buy him.

Marca said Unai Emery's side are awaiting a final decision from Real.

6.20pm Benfica have agreed a reported €15m fee with Juventus for goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

Tuttomercatoweb reports talks between Perin’s agent Alessandro Lucci and Benfica on Tuesday afternoon went well and that there is now ‘total harmony’ between all parties concerned.

Sky Sport Italia, meanwhile, writes the Italy international will become one of the most expensive players in the Portuguese club’s history when he signs a five-year contract in the coming days.

6pm More on the Trippier move to Atletico Madrid.

As part of negotiations over a deal for Trippier, Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa, Sky Sports News is reporting.

It is unclear whether Spurs want to sign Correa but he is an Argentina intentional and therefore well-known to Mauricio Pochettino.

Atletico want to sign Trippier as a replacement right-back for Juanfran, who recently announced his retirement.

5.45pm Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of defender Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has joined the Ligue 1 champions in a deal reportedly worth €32m (£29m).

5.25pm Barcelona have exercised their option to repurchase Marc Cucurella for €4m (£3.6m) after the left-back impressed on loan to Eibar last term.

Eibar had exercised their own option to buy the player at the end of the 2018/19 season for €2m (£1.8m), but the contract included a clause allowing Barcelona to buy him back themselves, which they have now taken up.

5pm SkySports News is reporting that talks are progressing over a deal for Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier to join Atletico Madrid.

There is now said to be increasing confidence on all sides that an agreement can be reached before the weekend.

However, a source in Spain has cast doubt over whether Atletico boss Diego Simeone would sign a player without a good grasp of Spanish.

Spurs have made Trippier available this summer and he has also been of interest to Juventus and Napoli.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that the 28-year-old is also on Bayern Munich’s shortlist.

4.35pm Manchester United are prepared to offer Lazio £70m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sky Italia are reporting.

However, the Serie A side want closer to £90m for the Serbian midfielder.

4.20pm Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been speaking about Kieran Tierney after the club rejected a second bid from Arsenal.

The Hoops are thought to value the Scotland left-back at £25m, but Sky Sports News understands the structure of the Gunners' latest offer has failed to tempt Celtic into cashing in.

Lennon said: "The club's valuation of Kieran has not been met and until then we don't have a discussion to make."

4pm Chelsea legend Frank Lampard said Tuesday he won't be looking backwards as he takes on possibly the biggest challenge of his career: managing his former team.

Speaking in Japan where the Blues are playing two friendlies, Lampard said he was "very happy" with his squad but expects to work the team hard during the pre-season.

"For me the story is not to look backwards," said Lampard, whose return to his former club as head coach was confirmed earlier this month.

"I know the club very well, I know the players very well. I have my own way that I want to work with the players," he told reporters in Yokohama, where Chelsea will face Japan's Kawasaki Frontale on July 19.

3.35pm Milan are reportedly ‘serious’ about bringing in Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, Lovren is Milan’s ‘first choice’ to reinforce their back line.

Vlado Lemic, an intermediary for the Croat, met Rossoneri officials for an hour on Tuesday morning.

However, the newspaper warns Liverpool are holding out for ‘at least €20m’, while the 30-year-old currently earns a net salary of €5m.

3.15pm Sheffield United have announced the signing of Ravel Morrison on a one-year deal with the option of an extension following a successful trail period.

"Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties," manager Chris Wilder told the club's official website. "I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.

"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be."

2.15pm Speculation is mounting that Roma want to replace Stephan El Shaarawy with PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.

Roma have a void on their left wing following El Shaarawy’s move to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

With that in mind, Gazzetta dello Sport and Teleradiostereo both report sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is a big fan of Bergwijn.

Teleradiostereo goes one step further by stating the 21-year-old is tempted by the Giallorossi, despite their lack of Champions League football, as they are a team who could bring the best out of his attacking qualities.

1.50pm Roma winger Daniele Verde is set to join Greek side AEK Athens on a permanent basis.

Tuttomercatoweb, Gianluca Di Marzio and Il Tempo all report Verde will move for €1m, with Roma retaining a 30 percent sell-on fee.

The 23-year-old started just four times for Real Valladolid in La Liga last season but still managed six goals in all competitions.

1.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastian Haller is on his way to London for a West Ham medical, the German club have confirmed, for a deal thought to be worth £45m.

1pm Everton have signed midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City.

The midfielder, who joins for an undisclosed fee, has linked up with Marco Silva and his first-team squad on their training camp in Verbier, Switzerland.

Delph, 29, was part of Manchester City’s title-winning squads in each of the past two seasons.

12.40pm Gareth Bale’s return to the Premier League looks as far away as ever today after his agent rubbished reports that Tottenham were negotiating a £50m transfer from Real Madrid.

Jonathan Barnett, head of the Stellar Group, dismissed reports in Spain’s Marca newspaper telling Sky Sports News: "I never comment on rubbish.”

Bale, presently with the Real squad in Canada, celebrates his 30th birthday today.

12.25pm Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini is reportedly on his way to Roma in a €24m deal.

Roma seemed to have moved away from Mancini and focused their attentions on Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira reports a fee of €24m including bonuses has been agreed and that the 23-year-old is ‘hours’ away from landing in Rome.

He is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Giallorossi worth €2m a season.

12.05pm We revealed to you today that Ħamrun Spartans will sign Moroccan striker Soufiane Lagzir.

Above is a short video of what the Ħamrun Spartans fans can expect from their latest signing.

11.50am Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday he was optimistic that goalkeeper David De Gea would sign a new deal to remain at Old Trafford as Manchester United prepared to face old rivals Leeds in Perth.

United's pre-season tour of Australia has been overshadowed speculation over the futures of several stars, including De Gea who is in the last year of his contract and has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard is reportedly close to signing a new five-year deal with United worth in excess of £350,000 a week that would make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

11.30am Laurent Koscielny may have played his last game for Arsenal, who are open to letting him go provided valuation is met.

The club have opened internal disciplinary proceedings against Koscielny after he refused to travel on pre-season tour. He has a year left on his contract and wants to be released for free and return to France.

Boss Unai Emery after last night’s pre-season friendly: “For me as a coach he's an important player. Now it's a matter for him and the club”.

11.10am Inter are expected to make a new offer of £60m plus add-ons for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this week.

The proposal, which Inter hope would be structured over two or three years, is for a permanent deal with bonuses designed to help the Serie A club get closer to United's valuation.

Last week, United told Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio that they want more than the £79m paid to Everton for the Belgian striker in 2017.

The new offer is an improvement on Inter's initial two-year loan request with instalments of £9m, £27m and £27m to be paid in consecutive years.

Sky has been told officials at the Italian club are mindful that the English transfer deadline is just over three weeks away and believe United will want time to sign a replacement.

Soufiane Lagzir has agreed to join Ħamrun Spartans.

11.05am We start off the day with a major news from Maltese Premier League side Ħamrun Spartans.

The Reds have reached an agreement to sign Moroccon striker Soufiane Lagzir. The 24-year-old forward was brought to the club by the Spartans technical director Antonio Governucci.

Lagzir arrived in Malta on Monday and attended his first training session with the Reds this morning.

He is set to put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option of another year.

In his career, Lagzir Sporting Recco in Italy and and Kawkab Marrakech in Morocco.

The Ħamrun fans will have the chance to see Lagzir in action when the Spartans face Sliema in a friendly at the Tedesco Stadium on Friday.

