A group of sixth form students recently visited Gozo for a time of relaxation, fellowship and discernment.

The live-in, organised by the Seminary Vocations Centre (Malta), whose mission is to help young people discover God’s calling for their life, consisted of a variety of activities, including trekking along the coastline, sports, Mass at the Ta’ Pinu and evening walks at the Citadel.

A major highlight was a private meeting with Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma. He shared his personal vocation story and encouraged the students to believe in themselves and seek a relationship with Jesus.

The group was led by vocations director Fr Stephen Magro.

He said that he was very pleased with the outcome of the Gozo visit and encouraged by the response of the young members in the group.

He urged more and more people to pray for the youths to seek God’s will and discover their true true vocation.