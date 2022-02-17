13.30pm Kohhu's lawyers Franco Debono and Roberto Montalto are insisting on a copy of today's degree greenlighting Topo's testimony, before proceedings get under way.

They say they wish to have it in hand prior to the witness taking the stand.

Help from above?

13.23pm The heist was thrust back into the limelight last year over allegations that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona and OPM minister Carmelo Abela helped facilitated the robbery. Both men deny the claims.

Carmelo Abela and Chris Cardona have denied playing any role in the heist.

Keeping watch

13.16pm Kohhu is seated on the front bench in the dock.

He is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt, sunglasses and mask.

Accompanying him are the usual armed guards keeping watch right behind him. There are others armed guards outside the hall escorting Debono.

Multiple shots were fired between police and the armed robbers.

Testimony greenlit

13.12pm Just minutes ago, magistrate Monica Vella delivered a decree.

She said that the defence’s request is not frivolous or vexatious, but nonetheless denied the attempt to block Debono's testimony.

Legal wrangling

13.09pm Debono's testimony will finally be heard after weeks of legal wrangling about the admissibility of his evidence.

Just this morning, Vince Muscat's lawyers filed a constitutional reference arguing against the admissibility of Debono's evidence.

Muscat, better known as Il-Kohhu, is accused of complicity in the heist.

It was an animated hearing this morning with lengthy arguments by defence lawyers Franco Debono and Roberto Montalto, at times engaging in heated ping pong with AG lawyer Giannella Busuttil

Welcome

13.01pm Good afternoon. Darren Debono, known as It-Topo, is finally set to testify about the 2010 HSBC heist.

The heist ended in a violent shootout with police.

Debono was given a plea bargain that will see him serve a 10-year sentence in exchange for his testimony.

The controversial plea deal led one police union to sarcastically invite Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg to the next gunfight.