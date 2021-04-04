Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja is performing alongside acclaimed violinist Daniel Hope in an Easter concert, together with Maria-Elena Farrugia and Alina Pronina in an ARTE episode of EUROPE@HOME.
Hope, winner of the European Culture Prize 2015, is presenting a chamber concert from his living room for each of the 27 EU countries.
ARTE's EUROPE@HOME series is dedicated to sharing Europe’s “extraordinary cultural diversity and musical riches” to "rekindle enthusiasm for a shared European identity".
Violinist Daniel Hope
Programme:
G. F. Händel: Pastoral Symphony from the Messiah
J. Vella: Kebbies tal-Fanali (arranged by Paul Bateman)
G. Puccini: Recondita Armonia, from “Tosca”
P. Tschaikovsky: Niet tolka tot kto znall, from "Six Romances for Voice und Piano", op. 6
F. P. Tosti: Ideale
J. Vella: Il-Kebbies tal-Fanali
A. Mantovani: Charmaine
W. A. Mozart: Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön, from “Die Zauberflöte”
A. Lara: Granada
E. di Capua: O Sole Mio
Edith Piaf/Louiguy: La Vie en Rose
J. S. Bach: Sonata in C minor BWV 1017 – 1. Movement Siciliano
