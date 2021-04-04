Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja is performing alongside acclaimed violinist Daniel Hope in an Easter concert, together with Maria-Elena Farrugia and Alina Pronina in an ARTE episode of EUROPE@HOME.

Hope, winner of the European Culture Prize 2015, is presenting a chamber concert from his living room for each of the 27 EU countries.

ARTE's EUROPE@HOME series is dedicated to sharing Europe’s “extraordinary cultural diversity and musical riches” to "rekindle enthusiasm for a shared European identity".

Violinist Daniel Hope

Programme:

G. F. Händel: Pastoral Symphony from the Messiah

J. Vella: Kebbies tal-Fanali (arranged by Paul Bateman)

G. Puccini: Recondita Armonia, from “Tosca”

P. Tschaikovsky: Niet tolka tot kto znall, from "Six Romances for Voice und Piano", op. 6

F. P. Tosti: Ideale

J. Vella: Il-Kebbies tal-Fanali

A. Mantovani: Charmaine

W. A. Mozart: Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön, from “Die Zauberflöte”

A. Lara: Granada

E. di Capua: O Sole Mio

Edith Piaf/Louiguy: La Vie en Rose

J. S. Bach: Sonata in C minor BWV 1017 – 1. Movement Siciliano