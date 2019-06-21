A live demonstration of traditional Maltese lace-making will take place today from 10am to 1pm at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, in collaboration with local lacemakers. Visitors will also be able to try their own hand at lace-making.

During this month, daily tours are being held at this historic house museum every day except Mondays, starting at 11am. Trained museum hosts will guide visitors through the charming and unique 800-year-old Maltese palazzo to experience the life of its last resident, philanthropist Captain Olaf Frederick Gollcher, whose exceptional collection of antique paintings, jewellery, model galleys, oriental rugs, arms, armour, and other objets d’art are displayed in the various rooms of the house museum.

The tour will end with a complementary glass of Buck’s Fizz at the rooftop café.

The museum in Villegaignon Street, Mdina, is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Attendance to the lace-making demonstration is free but admission fees apply to tour the museum. Children aged six to 12 enter free if accompanied by an adult. Children under six are not allowed admission. To reserve places e-mail bookings@palazzofalson.com or call 2145 4512. Or just turn up at the door.