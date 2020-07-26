Valletta Waterfront is the setting for cultural and entertainment activities being staged as part of the APS Summer Festival, which has reintroduced live public events in Malta. While adhering to the current health and safety regulations, different genres of music, ranging from classical to rock to jazz, comedy, dance, poetry and visual arts, are being presented.

By popular demand, the festival has been extended by four weeks. The eclectic artistic line-up will now also feature The Comedy Knights, Alex Bezzina & Band, the Big Band Brothers, Ray Calleja with Clare Ghigo, Michael Laus, and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Emerging local talent, the Malta Youth Orchestra and outdoor cinema nights will complement the programme of events.

The outdoor cinema nights treat buffs to drama films on Mondays featuring the likes of Captain Phillips, classics such as Pulp Fiction on Tuesdays and musical films on Wednesdays with hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman and A Star is Born. On Sundays, films shot in Malta are celebrated – including Simshar, Midnight Express, The Weeping House of Qala and The Boat, with a bonus of locally-produced short movies like Kompliċi, Magdalene, Ambivalent and The Eyes of the Artist.

The APS Summer Festival is sponsored by the APS Bank, co-produced by the Valletta Cruise Port and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, and supported by the Malta Tourism Authority, Studio Seven, Embassy Cinemas and Island Insurance Brokers.

The festival continues until August 15. For the full schedule of events and booking visit www.embassycinemas.com/aps-summer-festival