Il-Gazin, Vilhena Band Club, Triq Sant’ Anna, Floriana, hosts the weekly Quartet Thursdays which are live music sessions on Thursdays at 9pm. Music lovers are invited to enjoy the performance this Thursday, September 16, with the participation of Heathcliffe Balzan on piano, singer Edward Ellul, guitarist Andrew Zammit and Erin Micallef on drums.

For more information and tickets, visit the Quartet Thursdays Facebook page.