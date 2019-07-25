A 12-hour live music marathon is being held tomorrow starting at 11.30am by JCI Malta at Hard Rock Café, Baystreet.

The aim of the marathon is to raise funds for the Reunited Pet Cabin at Mater Dei – a project by JCI Malta and Survivors Malta that will enable patients at the hospital to spend time with their pets. It will also make it possible for patients to undergo pet therapy.

Among the artists expected to perform at the event are Relikc, Luke Chappell, The Velveteens and Jessica Magro.

The public is invited to attend the marathon to support this worthy cause and enjoy listening to the performing artists. One can also support the marathon by offering a donation by sending a blank text message to one of the following numbers: 5061 7381 to donate €2.33; 5061 7908 for €4.66; 5061 8924 for €6.99; or 5061 9224 for €11.65.

The event is being supported by Hard Rock Café Malta, 103, Go and The Sound Connection. For further details on the event https://www.facebook.com/events/658069504712891/. For details on Reunited Pet Cabin pro­ject, visit https://www.facebook.com/Reunited-Pet-Cabin-200485090314303.