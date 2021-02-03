Merlin Publishers is today hosting a live reading of short stories from Trevor Zahra’s latest anthology Sempreviva.

The book is a collection of 37 funny, eerie and heart-warming tales which have flowers as their themes and all of which depict human emotions.

Zahra himself, together with some friends, will be reading excepts from these stories this evening at 6.30pm. One may follow the event live on the Merlin Publishers’ Facebook page. For more information, visit the page https://www.facebook.com/events/449012456278216.