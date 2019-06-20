When a young novice nun is compromised by a corrupt official, who offers to save her brother from execution in return for sex, she has no idea where to turn to for help. When she threatens to expose him, he tells her that no one would believe her.

William Shakespeare wrote Measure for Measure in the early 1600s, yet it remains astonishingly resonant today.

Artistic director Gregory Doran directs this production by the Royal Shakespeare Company that will be screened live at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on Wednesday at 8pm. Due to the nature of the live performance, the exact length of the screening may vary.

For tickets and more information call 2122 3200 or visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/rsc-live-measure-for-measure/.