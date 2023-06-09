The birth of the Porsche brand was exactly 75 years ago. On June 8, 1948, the Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ received its general operating permit. For Ferry Porsche, this was a dream come true. The dream of a sports car that had never existed before. This is the entrepreneurial spirit that has characterised the sports car manufacturer to this day. For 75 years, Porsche has been ‘Driven by Dreams’.

This week, the sports car manufacturer celebrated its exemplary success story in five acts together with trailblazers and co-travellers from the past decades. Oliver Blume, host and chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, opened a spectacular live show at Porscheplatz in Zuffenhausen, in the very heart of the brand. “Pioneering spirit and passion – this is what Porsche is all about. We combine tradition and innovation. We’re always looking forward with courage – but we never forget who we are and where we come from. For 75 years we have been continuously reinventing ourselves. While remaining true to ourselves and our values. Only by constantly changing has Porsche remained Porsche,” Blume concluded.

At the end of his speech he announced Dr Wolfgang Porsche, who has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board for many years. Dr Porsche was driven to the stage in the sports car with which the foundation stone of the Porsche legend was laid. Former racing driver Mark Webber piloted the 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster with the founding family member who has long exemplified the brand.

“Porsche makes dreams come true. Again and again we have succeeded in surprising and inspiring our customers. With fascinating design. With trailblazing technology. With impressive quality. For 75 years,” said Dr Wolfgang Porsche in front of 800 invited guests during the first act: ‘Heritage’. In the following four acts, contemporary witnesses, brand ambassadors and Porsche representatives from 75 years of brand history applied themselves to the topics ‘Zeitgeist’, ‘Performance’, ‘Pioneering Spirit’ and ‘Dreams’.

Between speeches from Oliver Blume, Dr Wolfgang Porsche, Head of Design Michael Mauer, Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Head of Overall Vehicle Architecture, and brand ambassador Timo Bernhard, the audience enjoyed spectacular stage shows composed of music, light and choreography. The show was accompanied by driving action in the sports cars related to the respective act.

The evening illustrated the major role that dreams have played at Porsche. Dreams that came true thanks to brave and passionate pioneers. Dreams that have been anchored in the Porsche DNA for 75 years. Dreams that were the origin of unforgettable moments.