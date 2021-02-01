For the past couple of years, we have seen increasing interest in live streaming. This is another type of entertainment that gives different target groups something to watch and enjoy.

Usually, people associate live streaming with movies and TV series. But that is not strictly the case as you can live stream anything you want. You can watch other play games.

Live streaming gives you many options when watching someone else play games or do something that encourages people to watch the stream. One of these options can be that you can communicate with other people in the chat. This gives the opportunity to share.

The gaming industry is one of the biggest industries that enables live streaming. The platforms that are being used to live stream are usually enabled by a lot of people that have interest for gaming and other entertainment. These platforms make it easier for streamers.

The best platforms for live streaming

The main platforms for live streaming are YouTube and Twitch. The first one provides a lot of different categories within live streaming, but the second one is mostly for gaming. YouTube is well known for its platform since they offer more than just live streaming videos.

There are some more live streaming platforms to consider as well. You can try out Vimeo, Brightcove and DaCast. You could also live stream on all these platforms at the same time, but then you will need some more devices and accessories to be able with doing that.

If you decide to live stream, then you should be ready to invest some time to deliver good content. This is the best way to gain some views and followers. Over time, this can be very helpful to you and will make you better understand the different platforms of live streaming.

As you now know, there are many different platforms that can show different content for live streaming, and this is the main platforms that most people decide to live stream from. Some people like to discover other platforms too, like for example Facebook and Instagram.

Live streaming among gamers

There is a big competition among gamers to gain followers and it is not always at easy at it seems to be a gamer. You will need to deliver good gaming content and encourage your followers to interact with you in the comment section, share your videos and like it as well.

Gamers also participate in competitions that live stream many gaming videos, tournaments and big cups. This also makes live streaming even more interesting for the followers that view this content. This is mainly for esports content and other type of gaming content.

There are also strategic reasons for using a live stream. This can be that most gamers want to increase followers so they can notice their brand. Brand value is important for most gamers, and this can very often be their name.

If you ever start live streaming, make sure you have a brand that can be encouraging many followers to have interest in your brand. Whether it be investing or just buying products, it can either way be beneficial for you. Live streaming is in other words more than a stream.

Include your friends in your live streams

There are other ways to interact with your followers. You can include most of your friends, whether it is a duo video or a group video. Most of YouTubers for example has a group brand in addition to their own brand, which is their name. This is spread with their account name.

Group names can also be valuable in the live stream arena. If you have a group name, make sure to make that group name a strong brand with live streaming across multiple platforms. It will make your friends interact more with those platforms and increase their followers.

If you are not sure which platform you should start with, then at least try the two biggest live stream platforms. Most people start off by using YouTube, but there are gamers who start with Twitch.

Whatever you decide to go for, make sure to have fun with it and include your friends. Try playing games with your friends and as well live stream it. This is good content among many live streamers and followers.

