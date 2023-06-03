The 2023 GSSE come to a close on Saturday and Team Malta are looking to end what has been a memorable week with more gold medals as they chase top spot in the overall medals table.

10.15 Camilla Iacop has given Team Malta an early boost in the table tennis singles as she booked her place in the singles final after dispatching of Luxembourg player Barbosa 3-1.

Iacop will be up against hot favourite Xiaoxin Yang, of Luxembourg in the final who earlier on Saturday beat Malta's Renata Stribova 3-0.

Iacob made her intentions clear from the beginning after going 2-0 up, Barbosa fought back to set up a nervy finale for the sizeable crowd at the University Pavilion. But all well that ends well as Iacob won the fourth set 11-9.

Follow all the latest news from the final day on www.sportsdesk.com.mt