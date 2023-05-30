The 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe will enter a decisive phase on Tuesday when the first medals of the 19th edition will be won.

Team Malta has high hopes of securing several medals on this second day of the sports festival.

Stay with us at Times of Malta to remain up-to-date with everything that is happening around all venues...

10.15am Good morning to all. It has been an emotional Day One of the 2023 GSSE Games on Monday when over 1,000 athletes and officials from the nine participating countries took part in a spectacular opening ceremony at the Floriana Granaries.

Monday’s ceremony provided a lot of emotions to the huge crowd present in Floriana. As expected Team Malta received a huge standing ovation by the crowd present as flag bearers Elaine Genovese and Matthew Galea Soler led the home contingent during the athletes’ march past.

