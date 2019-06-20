Welcome to the Times of Malta football transfer blog. With the 2019-20 football campaign just weeks away, clubs around the European continents will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season...

9.45pm Vincenzo Montella confirmed he asked Daniele De Rossi to join Fiorentina, while Federico Chiesa could play against Arsenal in the ICC.

The Coach spoke at a Press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game in the International Champions Cup summer tour of North America.

“We are happy to be in America for this tour, we know President Rocco Commisso really cares about this, so we don’t want to let him down. The President has brought a great deal of enthusiasm and is working to build a good team.

9.30pm Ajax have reached agreement with Mexican side Club America for the transfer of Edson Omar Alvarez.

The agreement is subject to the medical examination and the fulfilment of a number of other conditions. The central defender is expected to sign a contract for five seasons.

8.00pm Barcelona could make a surprise move for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga champions want to sign a left-back this summer, and the Austrian has just two years left on his deal at the Allianz Arena.

7.45pm France centre-back Laurent Koscielny is ready for a legal showdown with Arsenal after being told to take a 50 per cent pay cut, according to reports in the Sun.

Arsenal are open to letting their captain leave the club provided their valuation is met, Sky Sports News understands.

7.30pm West Brom have sold Salomon Rondon to Chinese club Dalian Yifang, where he will join former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

The pair worked together at St James' Park last season, with Rondon scoring 11 goals during his loan spell as Benitez led the Magpies to Premier League safety for a second successive season.

The Venezuela striker joins Dalian Yifang less than three weeks after Benitez made the move to the Chinese Super League.

5.20pm Lautaro Martinez says he is 'very happy' at Inter, despite interest from Barcelona, and 'can't wait' to start the new season.

Martinez had been linked with a shock €112m switch to Barca following his exploits at Copa America alongside Lionel Messi, while his agent claimed there was truth in the speculation.

However, the striker told Fox Sports Radio: “I haven't talked to my agent about Barcelona's interest.

“I'm very happy at Inter. I've already talked to the new Coach and I can't wait to get back and start the season.”

Frank Lampard tells Chelsea to keep Kurt Zouma https://t.co/4Z6C1R1wCI — SoccerPatrol (@SoccerPatrol) July 19, 2019

5pm Frank Lampard says he wants Kurt Zouma to remain at Chelsea for the upcoming season, despite Everton's interest in a permanent return.

"In terms of Kurt Zouma, he's a very good defender for us, very good player, very good person and professional," he said.

"I want him here, simple as that. We are competitive with the centre backs we have in the team and he had a very good season at Everton and I can understand why they want him. He's a Chelsea player and I want him."

4.40pm West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says club-record signing Sebastien Haller will play in important role in their squad this season due to a lack of strikers.

The Hammers completed a club-record £45m transfer for Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year deal on Wednesday.

"We followed a lot of them and finally we decided Sebastien Haller was the player we needed in this team because in his career he's a player who scored goals but he's not just a box player, I think he can come back and assist with our technical midfielders so I hope he can be a very good player for our team," Pellegrini said.

4.15pm Juventus have left their No 9 jersey vacant, amidst fresh speculation that a deal has been agreed with Inter striker Mauro Icardi.

Juve announced their squad for the International Champions Cup and the numbers for their new signings on Friday.

Gianluigi Buffon will wear No 77, with Matthijs de Ligt No 4, Aaron Ramsey No 8, Adrien Rabiot No 25 and Merih Demiral No 28.

Gonzalo Higuain, on the other hand, will wear No 21 on his return from Chelsea as opposed to 9.

That was followed by Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Icardi had agreed a five-year contract with the Old Lady worth €8m a season plus bonuses.

However, the newspaper is not expecting any movement until the end of August as the Bianconeri look to reduce Inter's asking price of €50-60m.

4.05pm Paolo Maldini insisted that while Luka Modric would be 'perfect' for Milan, the Rossoneri never negotiated for him.

Milan were reportedly ready to pounce for Modric in the event Real Madrid had decided to sell the midfielder, but Maldini made it clear the Croat was not a target for the Serie A club, despite his quality.

“We never negotiated for Modric, but we've said it with Giampaolo: this club are looking for good young players and some experienced ones,” he said at a press conference.

“The growth of young players takes place through the presence of young players. Modric would be perfect here, but we've never negotiated for him.”

3.45pm Roma have reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain – but the striker is dragging his heels.

The two clubs have a good rapport, already swapping Luca Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport, Roma have agreed a €6m season-long loan with Juve for Higuain, which includes a €27m option to buy.

However, the newspaper warns the proposal has not yet been accepted by the Argentine.

Instead, he is first expected to extend his contract with the Bianconeri until 2023, with his salary dropping to €4.5m.

3.30pm Arsenal reach an agreement in principle with Saint Etienne for defender William Saliba, according to SkySports.

The deal will see Saliba return to Saint-Etienne on loan next season.

Tottenham had been in talks for the player, but never made a formal bid.

3pm Wolves are in talks with Milan for striker Patrick Cutrone, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year old is valued at about £23m by Milan, who are looking to recoup funds due to FFP requirements and in order to fund future spending.

Cutrone came through the youth ranks at Milan and has played for Italy’s senior side but struggled last season, only scoring three goals in Serie A.

2.30pm Inter head coach Antonio Conte has been asked about Romelu Lukaku ahead of Saturday's International Champions Cup game against Manchester United.

“Lukaku is a Man Utd player. This is the reality. But you know very well that I like this player - also in the past when I was Chelsea's coach and I tried to bring him in."

2pm Good afternoon. We kickstart our transfer blog with a news related to women's football as Malta international Emma Lipman has joined Florentia Sangimingnano who are currently in the Italian Serie A Femminile.

Last season, Lipman, 31 formed part of AS Roma Femminile who placed fourth in the Serie A and was one of the semi-finalists in the Coppa Italia.

Previously, Lipman had also spells at Coventry City and Manchester City.

Last May, Lipman donned the Malta shirt for the first time in a friendly against Bolton Ladies which the Maltese won 2-1.