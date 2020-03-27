World-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja is performing a unique set for Malta as the world grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Calleja is expected to perform for 20 minutes at 5pm CET live from his home in Mellieħa. The event is being streamed exclusively on Times of Malta.

He will be performing set and arias as suggested to him on his official Facebook page.

The event is supported by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.