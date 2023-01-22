The parish priests of the Archdiocese of Malta reflected on the theme ‘The happiness of being a priest’ during their annual live-in, held recently in Mellieħa.

Various speakers addressed the priests, who also had the chance to take part in team-building sessions.

Auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi closed the live-in by referring to Pope Francis’s book I Want You to Be Happy. The Hundredfold in this Life.

The live-in was organised by the College of Parish Priests of the Church in Malta. It was led by life coach Alex Falzon, Fr Frankie Cini, MSSP, and counsellor Joseph Pellicano.

Also present were the clergy delegate Fr Noel Vassallo and the delegate for parishes, Fr André Zaffarese.