Liverpool have suffered a blow after England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for several weeks with a knee injury suffered in last weekend’s FA Cup win at Arsenal.

Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed Alexander-Arnold’s injury when he spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham.

Alexander-Arnold was able to finish Sunday’s 2-0 third-round victory over the Gunners, but the knee tear means he will spend an extended period on the sidelines.

The influential England right-back’s absence is a significant setback for Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are also chasing silverware in the Europa League as well as the two domestic cups.

“First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyper-extended his knee during the last game,” Lijnders said.

