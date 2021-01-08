Liverpool and Everton have helped out Merseyside neighbours Marine as they bid to pull off the greatest upset in FA Cup history against Tottenham on Sunday, the manager of the eighth-tier club has revealed.

There has never been such a wide disparity in league positions between two teams at the third-round stage the competition, when the big teams enter the fray.

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League, while part-timers Marine ply their trade in the Northern Premier League North/West division -- the eighth tier of the English game.

