Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw away to Leeds United on Monday in a match overshadowed by the furious response to the Merseysiders’ planned involvement in a breakaway European Super League (ESL).

A draw left sixth-placed Liverpool two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham in the Premier League.

The Reds opened the scoring before the interval through Sadio Mane only for Diego Llorente to equalise with his first Leeds goal, a header from a corner, three minutes from time.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.