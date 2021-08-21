Liverpool celebrated the return of a full house to Anfield by extending their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season as goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane saw off Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Jota’s header opened the scoring against the run of play after a bright Burnley start and Mane finally made Liverpool’s dominance after the break count 21 minutes from time to take Jurgen Klopp’s men top of the table with six points from two games.

In front of a first capacity crowd since March 2020, an emotional pre-match tribute was paid to former players who passed away over the past 17 months as well as Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, who died in July.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta