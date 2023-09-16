Liverpool produced a dominant second-half display against Wolves on Saturday, coming from behind to win 3-1 and top the Premier League table after the early kick-off.

Hwang Hee-chan put the home side ahead early against their sluggish opponents at Molineux and they had a succession of chances to extend their lead in a sparkling first-half performance.

But Liverpool flew out after the restart and equalised through Cody Gakpo 10 minutes into the second period.

Jurgen Klopp’s men pinned Wolves back from long periods and got their reward when Andy Robertson finished neatly in the 85th minute before an own goal from Hugo Bueno added gloss to the scoreline.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com