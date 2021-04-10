Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday knowing they must rediscover the magic at home or risk finishing outside the top four for the first time since 2016.

At the bottom, Fulham have a chance to lift themselves out of the relegation zone while Manchester United will seek revenge at Tottenham after their 6-1 humiliation earlier this season.

AFP Sport looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend action in the English top-flight.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta