Liverpool suffered another setback in a tumultuous week as Joe Willock’s 94th-minute equaliser earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Anfield that prevented Jurgen Klopp’s men from moving into the Premier League top four.

Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Liverpool wasted a host of chances to extend their lead and paid in stoppage time.

