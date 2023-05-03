Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after his furious rant at referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool’s 4-3 win against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

The German celebrated Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner, which came after Liverpool had blown a three-goal lead, by charging down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp was booked but later claimed what Tierney said to him was “not OK”, claiming he did not know what the official “has against us”.

The 55-year-old said the referee was acting against Liverpool based on past experiences, which has landed him with a misconduct charge and a potential touchline ban.

