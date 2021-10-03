Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said people should get vaccinated against coronavirus for the same reason they should not drink and drive, as he revealed his squad are “99 percent” vaccinated.

Take-up of the vaccine has been mixed among elite athletes, with reports last week suggesting only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have over 50 percent of their squads fully vaccinated.

Klopp said that has not been an issue at Liverpool, where he has not had to convince his players to get jabbed.

“I can say we have 99 percent vaccinated,” said Klopp.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta