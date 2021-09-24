Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday he was “excited” by the prospect of fans being allowed to stand during Premier League games after a safe-standing trial was announced.

Standing at stadiums in English football’s top two divisions has been banned since 1994 after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

But the Sports Grounds Safety Authority this week set out plans to trial safe-standing at Premier League and Championship matches from January 1.

“It’s a good moment to start thinking about how can we get back to where we were,” Klopp said before Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with newly promoted Brentford on Saturday.

