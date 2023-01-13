Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their current problems cannot be solved in the January transfer window as he struggles with an injury crisis.

After back-to-back wins when the Premier League resumed following the World Cup, Klopp’s men lost 3-1 at Brentford and were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup.

Liverpool, who finished second in the Premier League last season, are languishing in seventh place in the table, seven points outside the top four.

