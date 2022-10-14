Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot afford to focus too heavily on in-form striker Erling Haaland in Sunday’s clash against Manchester City as the champions have too many threats elsewhere.

The Norway international has scored 20 times this season, including 15 Premier League goals, and will pose a huge threat at Anfield.

City and Liverpool have been the dominant forces in the English top flight in recent seasons but Klopp’s side have started the current campaign slowly, winning just two of their first eight league games.

