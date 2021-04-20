Liverpool midfielder James Milner said on Monday he hopes a European Super League (ESL) does not happen despite his club being one of 12 teams to sign up to a breakaway.

The English champions have teamed up with Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal for the proposed 20-team competition.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are the other founder members of the plan.

