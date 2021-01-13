Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side’s visit to defending champions Liverpool on Sunday could not have come at a better time after moving top of the Premier League for the first time in three years.

Paul Pogba’s deflected strike earned United a hard-fought 1-0 win at Burnley on Tuesday to move three points of clear of Liverpool, who have failed to win in their last three league games.

“It’s a brilliant position to be in,” said a smiling Solskjaer, whose future as manager had been under threat just a few months ago after a slow start to the season and group stage exit from the Champions League.

“We know we are going to the champions, they’ve had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons, we know that’s going to be a difficult game, but we’re ready for it.

“We couldn’t be going there at a better time to play them because we are in good shape, good form, hungry, these boys want to get better and that’s a test again.”

In recent weeks Pogba has become an increasingly important influence in United’s first serious title challenge since Alex Ferguson’s retirement as manager in 2013.

