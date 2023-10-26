Liverpool's home meeting with Toulouse on Thursday might not be their biggest European game of recent seasons, but the match offers a chance for a figure who was once highly influential on Merseyside to return to Anfield.

Taking his seat in the VIP section of the stadium will be Toulouse president Damien Comolli, the man who has overseen the club's resurgence since his arrival in 2020, helping them climb out of the French second division to win silverware and return to continental competition.

Now 51, there was a time a decade ago when Comolli was one of the most important figures in the whole Premier League.

Long before that he worked as a scout for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, going on to develop an interest in the influence data analysis could have on performance and recruitment in football.

