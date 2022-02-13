Liverpool kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City as Fabinho sealed a 1-0 win over Burnley, while Tottenham’s top-four bid suffered a fresh blow in a 2-0 loss to Wolves on Sunday.

Fabinho struck late in the first half at windswept Turf Moor to give Liverpool their fourth successive league victory.

Liverpool are nine points behind City with one game in hand as the Reds refuse to let the title race become a prolonged coronation for Pep Guardiola’s men.

City made it 14 wins from their last 15 league games on Saturday as Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick inspired a 4-0 win at lowly Norwich.

But Guardiola is convinced Liverpool will push the champions all the way to the finish line and the way they ground out a hard-fought success against bottom of the table Burnley suggests he is right not to count them out.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta