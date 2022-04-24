Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point as the quadruple chasers pushed Everton deeper into relegation trouble with a 2-0 win, while Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0 to ease their top four anxiety on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to work hard to break Everton’s stubborn resistence in a fractious Merseyside derby at Anfield.

They couldn’t muster a shot on target until Scotland defender Andrew Robertson scored with a second-half header.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta