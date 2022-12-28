Liverpool confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo, subject to a work permit, on Wednesday with the Dutch international forward joining from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old, who scored three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands, had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United.

But the Reds have acted decisively to bolster a forward line currently depleted by injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

