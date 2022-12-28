Liverpool confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo, subject to a work permit, on Wednesday with the Dutch international forward joining from PSV Eindhoven.
The 23-year-old, who scored three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands, had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United.
But the Reds have acted decisively to bolster a forward line currently depleted by injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us