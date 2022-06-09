Liverpool on Thursday confirmed Divock Origi and Loris Karius will leave the Premier League club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Origi, 27, has been a bit-part player since he joined Liverpool in 2014 but has scored vital goals including two in an astonishing comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The Belgium international has not played enough matches to trigger an extension to his contract.

“Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. @DivockOrigi, Liverpool legend,” the club wrote.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta